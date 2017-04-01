Recruiting: Q-and-A with four-star guard Torrence Watson
As the summer basketball season begins for Marquette’s recruiting targets, four-star guard and Whitfield School (Creve Coeur, Missouri) star Torrence Watson discussed his recruitment with the Wire.
Q: Which schools are recruiting you the most right now?
Watson: Marquette, Butler, West Virginia, Creighton, Iowa State, SLU (St. Louis) and Mizzou.
Q: What has Marquette been telling you?
Watson: Pretty much that I’ll be able to score on offense and have a good relationship with coach Chris and coach Wojo.
Q: Which coaches have been recruiting?
Watson: Coach Wojo and coach Chris Carrawell.
Q: Have you visited Marquette yet?
Watson: No, I hope to visit soon.
Q: Do you have a timeline for visiting Marquette?
Watson: Not really. I know I want to take all five of my official visits probably in August.
Q: Have you decided which schools you want to take official visits to?
Watson: Not yet, I haven’t cut my list down.
Q: What would say are your strengths?
Watson: Pretty much having an all-around game and being able to score at all three levels.
Q: What are you hoping to work on?
Watson: Pretty much getting bigger, my strength.
