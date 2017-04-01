The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Recruiting: Q-and-A with four-star guard Torrence Watson

John Steppe, Wire Sports ReporterApril 1, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






As the summer basketball season begins for Marquette’s recruiting targets, four-star guard and Whitfield School (Creve Coeur, Missouri) star Torrence Watson discussed his recruitment with the Wire.

Q: Which schools are recruiting you the most right now?

Watson: Marquette, Butler, West Virginia, Creighton, Iowa State, SLU (St. Louis) and Mizzou.

Q: What has Marquette been telling you?

Watson: Pretty much that I’ll be able to score on offense and have a good relationship with coach Chris and coach Wojo.

Q: Which coaches have been recruiting?

Watson: Coach Wojo and coach Chris Carrawell.

Q: Have you visited Marquette yet?

Watson: No, I hope to visit soon.

Q: Do you have a timeline for visiting Marquette?

Watson: Not really. I know I want to take all five of my official visits probably in August.

Q: Have you decided which schools you want to take official visits to?

Watson: Not yet, I haven’t cut my list down.

Q: What would say are your strengths?

Watson: Pretty much having an all-around game and being able to score at all three levels.

Q: What are you hoping to work on?

Watson: Pretty much getting bigger, my strength.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Recruiting: Q-and-A with five-star PF Joey Hauser
Recruiting: Q-and-A with five-star PF Joey Hauser
Men’s basketball report cards: Sam Hauser leads the way
Men’s basketball report cards: Sam Hauser leads the way
Golden Eagles Alumni prepare for year two at TBT
Golden Eagles Alumni prepare for year two at TBT
Recruiting scores: Hauser, Suggs among targets to win state titles
Recruiting scores: Hauser, Suggs among targets to win state titles
Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – NCAA Tournament talk and season recap
Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – NCAA Tournament talk and season recap

Other stories filed under Sports

Villanova comes back to defeat men’s lacrosse in overtime
Villanova comes back to defeat men’s lacrosse in overtime
Recruiting: Q-and-A with five-star PF Joey Hauser
Recruiting: Q-and-A with five-star PF Joey Hauser
Men’s lacrosse holds on to down Air Force
Men’s lacrosse holds on to down Air Force
Women’s basketball report cards: BIG EAST champs fare well
Women’s basketball report cards: BIG EAST champs fare well
Men’s basketball report cards: Sam Hauser leads the way
Men’s basketball report cards: Sam Hauser leads the way
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Recruiting: Q-and-A with four-star guard Torrence Watson

    Men's Basketball

    Recruiting: Q-and-A with five-star PF Joey Hauser

  • Recruiting: Q-and-A with four-star guard Torrence Watson

    Men's Basketball

    Men’s basketball report cards: Sam Hauser leads the way

  • Recruiting: Q-and-A with four-star guard Torrence Watson

    Men's Basketball

    Golden Eagles Alumni prepare for year two at TBT

  • Recruiting: Q-and-A with four-star guard Torrence Watson

    Men's Basketball

    Recruiting scores: Hauser, Suggs among targets to win state titles

  • Recruiting: Q-and-A with four-star guard Torrence Watson

    Men's Basketball

    Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – NCAA Tournament talk and season recap

  • Men's Basketball

    MUBB Season in Quotes

  • Recruiting: Q-and-A with four-star guard Torrence Watson

    Men's Basketball

    Men’s basketball overcame adversity to reach NCAA Tournament

  • Recruiting: Q-and-A with four-star guard Torrence Watson

    Men's Basketball

    BECKER: Wojciechowski’s third year successful

  • Recruiting: Q-and-A with four-star guard Torrence Watson

    Men's Basketball

    MUBB recruits react to first NCAA bid since 2013

  • Recruiting: Q-and-A with four-star guard Torrence Watson

    Men's Basketball

    GOODS: Greenville location gave South Carolina unearned advantage