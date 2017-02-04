Recruiting scores: Hauser’s performance in front of Izzo paces recruits’ performances

With the late signing period looming in a few months, here are how Steve Wojciechowski’s recruiting targets have been playing since Jan. 27:

2017 (Committed/Signed)

THEO JOHN (Champlin Park HS, Minnesota) – John put together 16, 17 and 21-point performances as Champlin Park improved to 17-0 overall and 11-0 in conference play. The future Golden Eagle big man is currently averaging 14.2 points and 9.3 rebounds this season.

IKE EKE (U-D Jesuit, Michigan) – U-D Jesuit’s lone game of the week was a 54-38 win over Warren De La Salle. Individual stats were not available.

JAMAL CAIN (Detroit Cornerstone, Michigan) – Cain’s week included a 21-point and 10-rebound outing in Cornerstone’s 55-50 victory over River Rouge.

2017 (Offered)

GREG ELLIOTT (Detroit East English Village Prep, Michigan) – East English Village defeated Osborn, 89-72, but fell to Detroit King, 66-60. The highlight of Elliott’s week came off the court, as he received an offer from Tom Izzo and Michigan State.

JACOB EPPERSON (La Lumiere Academy, Indiana) – La Lumiere’s lone game of the week featured an 82-75 win over McCallie. Epperson chipped in four points.

2017 (Interested)

TIM CAESER and SHAUN DOSS (Marion HS, Arkansas) – Marion had a 75-54 win over Nettleton last Friday but could not keep the momentum going against Forrest City, losing 82-56. Individual stats were not available for either game. The losing streak continued yesterday, as Marion lost a 66-62 decision against Jonesboro.

2018 (Offered)

JOEY HAUSER (Stevens Point Area, Wisconsin) – Even Hauser’s 22 points Saturday were not enough for Stevens Point in the WI-MN border battle, falling to Cretin-Derham Hall, 71-68. SPASH bounced back Tuesday, easing past Wisconsin Rapids, 81-50. Hauser had 21 points in the win. He duplicated that point total yesterday as well in SPASH’s 78-47 win over Merrill. Izzo was in attendance for Hauser’s game against Merrill.

DEMONTE NELSON (Kenosha Bradford HS, Wisconsin) – Nelson dropped 31 points on Racine Horlick last Friday, but Bradford still lost 86-75. However, Bradford turned the ship around against Kenosha Indian Trail, using 32 points from Nelson to win 56-44. Bradford is now 2-9 in conference despite Nelson’s 21.8 points per game.

RACE THOMPSON (Robbinsdale Armstrong, Minnesota) – Thompson’s first two games of the week were nearly identical, as he scored 20 in each road win. He scored 15 points in the team’s 70-65 win Thursday night. Coaches from Marquette, Butler and Minnesota were in attendance for his game Thursday, per Ryan James of Scout’s Gopher Illustrated.

JARVIS THOMAS (Orono, Minnesota) – Thomas scored 23 last Friday en route to Orono’s 89-79 loss to Delano. Orono had better success yesterday, taking down Hutchinson, 65-41. However, Thomas only scored nine points.

TORRENCE WATSON (Whitfield, Missouri) – Watson scored 40 points in Whitfield’s win over Lutheran North on Jan. 27. Lutheran North bounced back in the rematch Monday, defeating Whitfield, 73-60. Watson’s numbers returned to reality this Friday, scoring 10 in Whitfield’s victory over Lift for Life.

JEENATHAN WILLIAMS (University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men, New York) – UPrep enjoyed a 67-50 non-conference win Tuesday against Pittsford Sutherland in which Williams scored 10 points. Earlier in the week, Williams put up 26 Saturday in spite of the team’s loss to Williamsville South in the RAP Showcase.

AYO DOSUNMU (Morgan Park, Illinois) – Morgan Park had the week off but will be back in action Saturday against Webster Groves (MO) in the O’Fallon Shootout.

QUENTIN GRIMES (The Woodlands College Park, Texas) – College Park lost their third straight game last Friday, an 82-65 contest against Conroe but snapped the losing streak later in the week against Lufin, winning 78-45. College Park’s momentum continued this Friday with a 58-40 win against Montgomery. Grimes scored 23, 32 and 22 points in the three contests.

TJ MOSS (Memphis East, Tennessee) – Memphis East extended their winning streak to seven games following a 96-56 win over Hamilton, 80-52 win at Whitehaven and 110-56 win at Melrose. Moss scored 16 points and eight assists in the victory over Whitehaven.

PRENTISS HUBB (Gonzaga College Prep, Washington, D.C.) – Gonzaga has now won 10 of their last 11 games after walking away with wins against Archbishop Carroll, Bishop O’Connell and St. Mary’s Riken. Hubb scored nine in the first game and eight against St. Mary’s Riken, but his point total was not available against Bishop O’Connell.

SIMI SHITTU (Vermont Academy, Vermont) – Vermont Academy won both of their games last weekend in the National Prep School Invitational, taking down Chestire Academy and Worcester Academy. Shittu had 21 points against Worcester. Their luck ran out yesterday in a 76-70 loss to Proctor Academy.

TIM FINKE (Champaign Central, Illinois) – Champaign Central’s week included a 64-52 win over Peoria Notre Dame, 65-63 win over Centennial Tuesday and 50-49 loss to Peoria last weekend. Individual stats were not available.

2018 (Interested)

RILEY BATTIN (Oak Park, California) – A 28-point, 21-rebound performance Tuesday in Oak Park’s 65-44 win helped Battin become the program’s all-time leading scorer. Battin then scored 22 points, 15 rebounds and four assists in Oak Park’s senior night this Friday.

KJ HYMES (St. Mary’s, Arizona) – St. Mary’s went 1-2 this week, defeating Thunderbird, 62-48, but coming up short against Marcos de Niza, 87-65, and Shadow Mountain, 74-53. Hymes scored 19 points and 18 rebounds to give St. Mary’s a silver lining against Shadow Mountain.

DAVID SINGLETON (Bishop Montgomery, California) – Singleton chipped in 20 points as Bishop Montgomery defeated Serra, 85-59, Wednesday. With the win over Serra, Bishop Montgomery clinched their conference title. Singleton also scored 13 points against Cantwell-Sacred Heart last Friday, 26 points against Fairfax Saturday and 13 points against St. Bernard yesterday.

JAEDON LEDEE (The Kinkaid School, Texas) – LeDee and Kinkaid are coming off mixed results, losing to Episcopal, 39-37, but outlasting Cooper, 80-66, and St. John’s, 62-56.

GRAYSON CARTER (Guyer, Texas) – Guyer had another solid week, defeating Allen, Wylie and McKinney Boyd to extend their winning streak to five games. Individual stats were not available.

2019 (Offered)

NOBAL DAYS (Racine Park HS, Wisconsin) – The top in-state prospect’s two games last weekend will not go down as two of his better offensive days. He scored 6 points Jan. 27 against Kenosha Tremper and one point Jan. 28 against Milwaukee King. More recently, he rebounded from the low-scoring performances with an 11-point showing against Racine Case yesterday.

MATTHEW HURT (Rochester John Marshall, Minnesota) – Hurt scored 32, 30 and 30 points in his three games since Jan. 27. Rochester John Marshall won all three games by at least 26 points.

2020 (Offered)

JALEN JOHNSON (Sun Prairie HS, Wisconsin) – Johnson scored 13, 12 and 10 points this week as Sun Prairie improved to 7-0 when Johnson has been available.

JALEN SUGGS (Minnehaha Academy, Minnesota)- After having a video-game-like start to the season, Suggs’ stats have decreased. He scored 14 and 10 points in Minnehaha’s wins over Prescott and Blake.