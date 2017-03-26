Recruiting scores: Hauser, Suggs among targets to win state titles

With the final buzzer of last night’s Class 4A state title between Champlin Park and Apple Valley, all of Marquette’s basketball recruits are done with their respective high school basketball seasons. Here are how they performed in the last two weeks.

2017 (Committed/Signed)

THEO JOHN (Champlin Park HS, Minnesota) — A 12-point, eight-block and seven-rebound performance by John was not enough to elevate Champlin Park past Apple Valley, losing 60-54 in the state title game.

IKE EKE (U-D Jesuit, Michigan) — U-D Jesuit’s season ended one game short of a trip to East Lansing, Michigan, losing to Romulus, 66-63. The Cubs’ loss happened despite Eke’s game-tying tip-in with less than a minute left in the game.

JAMAL CAIN (Detroit Cornerstone, Michigan) — Cain’s high school career came to an abrupt close March 15 in a 66-60 loss to Detroit Edison. The 6-foot-7 wing finished on a strong note, however, putting up 25 points and 15 rebounds.

2018 (Offered)

JOEY HAUSER (Stevens Point Area, Wisconsin) — Hauser proved to be too much for state powerhouse Arrowhead last Saturday, scoring 32 points en route to SPASH’s third consecutive state title. The 29-point victory was the school’s sixth title in program history.

JARVIS THOMAS (Orono, Minnesota) — Orono lost March 16 to DeLaSalle, 71-68, despite 20 points and 18 rebounds from Thomas on 10-for-18 shooting.

AYO DOSUNMU (Morgan Park, Illinois) — Dosunmu suffered a broken foot in the state semifinal game, but Morgan Park still won the state title in Illinois, 69-67. It was the school’s third state title in program history.

TJ MOSS (Memphis East, Tennessee) — Moss’ 11 points helped Memphis East win the Class AAA title in Tennessee, 65-45, last Saturday.

2019 (Offered)

MATTHEW HURT (Rochester John Marshall, Minnesota) — Hurt had only 16 points last Friday in John Marshall’s 89-69 loss to Lakeville North, falling one game short of a trip to the state tournament.

2020 (Offered)

JALEN SUGGS (Minnehaha Academy, Minnesota) — Suggs scored 22 points last night to lift Minnehaha over Crosby-Ironton, 47-36, in the Class 2A state title game.