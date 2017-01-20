Recruiting scores: Race Thompson drops 36, Jamal Cain posts double double

2017 (Committed/Signed)

THEO JOHN (Champlin Park HS, Minn.)- John put up 11 points and seven boards in Champlin Park’s 92-47 rout of Elk River Wednesday. Champlin Park will be back in action Friday as they visit Blaine.

IKE EKE (U-D Jesuit, Mich.)- Eke and the Cubs opened Catholic League play last Friday with a 72-56 win over DeLaSalle and a 61-41 win over St. Mary’s. Following the Cubs’ swift start to conference play, U-D Jesuit is now 7-2; however, their expectations are much higher, as Eke and head coach Pat Donnelly mentioned prior to the season. Individual stats were not available for the Cubs’ pair of victories.

JAMAL CAIN (Detroit Cornerstone, Mich.)- Cain’s week was highlighted by an invitation to the McDonald’s All-American Game. On the court, he put up 20 points in Cornerstone’s 23-point victory over Detroit Edison last weekend. Media reports are conflicted on whether Cain had 20 or 17 rebounds in the team’s win.

2017 (Offered)

GREG ELLIOTT (Detroit East English Village Prep, Mich.)- Elliott and Detroit East English Village fell to Osborn, 75-69, last Friday but bounced back quickly, defeating Kalamazoo Central Saturday and Detroit King Tuesday. Elliott notched a double-double in the game against King, scoring 27 points and 10 rebounds.

JACOB EPPERSON (La Lumiere Academy, Ind.)- USA Today’s top-ranked high school basketball program had a slight setback, falling to Sierra Canyon, 76-74, at the Hoophall Classic. Epperson scored nine points but only had two rebounds.

DONNIE TILLMAN (Findlay Prep, Nev.)- Findlay Prep went 0-2 this week against prep superpowers Sierra Canyon and Montverde Academy, but Tillman did not appear in either box score.

2017 (Interested)

TIM CAESER and SHAUN DOSS (Marion HS, Ark.)- Caeser and Doss helped Marion go 1-1 in the past week, defeating Valley View, 71-40, but losing to Paragould, 49-47. Doss now has a highlight video on YouTube.

2018 (Offered)

JOEY HAUSER (Stevens Point Area, Wis.)- The Stevens Point, Wis. standout remains out with a lingering ankle injury from football season. SPASH has gone 10-1 in Hauser’s absence so far.

DEMONTE NELSON (Kenosha Bradford HS, Wis.)- Bradford has struggled so far in the Southeast Conference, losing three of their last four games. In the team’s only game in the past week, Nelson led the team with 12 points. Nelson has averaged almost eight points more than the team’s second-leading scorer this year, per WisSports.net.

RACE THOMPSON (Robbinsdale Armstrong, Minn.)- Thompson scored 36 points Saturday in Robbinsdale Armstrong’s 84-81 win over Totino-Grace, his highest single-game point total of the season. Later in the week, he had a pair of 13-point showings as Armstrong lost both games.

JARVIS THOMAS (Orono, Minn.)- Thomas did not have his best outing at the MLK Classic, scoring just five points and two rebounds in Orono’s 80-71 loss to Edina. Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski and assistant Stan Johnson were in attendance for the game.

COURTNEY RAMEY (Webster Groves, Mo.)- The Webster Groves Statesmen, now 10-2, enjoyed a week off. Ramey and Webster Groves will be back in action Friday against Parkway North. Ramey, the 13th-best guard per 247Sports, currently leads the team with 21.7 points per game and 8.6 rebounds, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

TORRENCE WATSON (Whitfield, Mo.)- Watson notched 23 points in Whitfield’s lone game of the week, a 62-47 win over Duchesne. Whitfield is now 10-6 this season and Watson is averaging more points than Whitfield’s next three highest scorers combined.

JEENATHAN WILLIAMS (University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men, N.Y.)- Williams dropped 28 points and collected seven boards on UPrep’s way to a 78-60 win over Bishop Kearney. The program is now 12-2 this season but has a battle for playoff classification looming.

AYO DOSUNMU (Morgan Park, Ill.)- Dosunmu has continued to be irreplaceable for Morgan Park, averaging 25.6 points in the Mustangs’ three games this week. Even in Morgan Park’s 76-75 loss to St. Frances Saturday, Dosunmu scored 30 points and chipped in five assists. Dosunmu will have a tough test looming next Tuesday as Morgan Park hosts Simeon, the alma mater of NBA stars Jabari Parker and Derrick Rose.

QUENTIN GRIMES (The Woodlands College Park, Texas)- Grimes continues to thrive, even when the rest of his team has struggled. He scored 20 points in his team’s loss to Lufkin and 27 points in his team’s win over Montgomery. His team, meanwhile, is flirting with a .500 winning percentage.

TJ MOSS (Memphis East, Tenn.)- Memphis East fell to Sierra Canyon Saturday in the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions, yet turned the page later in the week against Memphis White Station. Moss had an impressive statline against White Station, scoring 14 points, six boards, five steals and four rebounds, per Kevin McPherson.

PRENTISS HUBB (Gonzaga College Prep, Washington D.C.)- Paul VI edged Gonzaga College Prep in Gonzaga’s lone game of the week. Hubb contributed 13 points in the losing effort.

SIMI SHITTU (Vermont Academy, Vt.)- Shittu had an eye-opening performance against Putnam Science Academy Sunday at the Hoophall Classic, where he put up 20 points and eight rebounds despite his team falling short, 81-79.

TIM FINKE (Champaign Central, Ill.)- Champaign Central eased past Urbana last Friday, 96-58. A relative break in the schedule allowed Finke to take a visit to Butler, where he saw Marquette blow a double-digit halftime lead in an eventual Butler victory.

2018 (Interested)

RILEY BATTIN (Oak Park, Calif.)- Battin put up another double-double this week, scoring 25 points and 11 rebounds in Oak Park’s 59-58 win over Camarillo Wednesday.

KJ HYMES (St. Mary’s, Ariz.)- Hymes’ 29 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday in a win over Thunderbird added to an already impressive resume for prospective Division I programs.

DAVID SINGLETON (Bishop Montgomery, Calif.)- Singleton scored 20 Wednesday in Bishop Montgomery’s 76-31 win over St. Bernard. Arizona head coach Sean Miller and assistant Mark Phelps were in attendance. Phelps was an assistant under Wojciechowski for the 2014-15 season.

JAEDON LEDEE (The Kinkaid School, Texas)- The Kinkaid School split their two games, defeating KIPP Generations Collegiate while losing to Athlos Academy. Individual stats were not available.

GRAYSON CARTER (Guyer, Texas)- Guyer came up short against Plano West last Friday, losing 65-61. Individual stats were not accessible.

2019 (Offered)

NOBAL DAYS (Racine Park HS, Wis.)- Days seems to be in an daze offensively. His most recent game featured 1-for-8 shooting and five points in his team’s 30-point loss to Racine Horlick. Evan Flood of 247Sports reported that Virginia visited Days Thursday.

MATTHEW HURT (Rochester John Marshall, Minn.)- The 6-foot-9 sophomore continues to hurt defenses across the region. Most recently, he put up 28 and 39 points, respectively, in Rochester John Marshall’s wins over Northfield and Austin.

2020 (Offered)

JALEN JOHNSON (Sun Prairie HS, Wis.)- Sun Prairie’s lone game of the week featured a 17-point performance from Johnson. His 17 helped elevate his team over Madison East, 56-48.

JALEN SUGGS (Minnehaha Academy, Minn.)- Suggs scored 34 points in Minnehaha’s win over Waconia Monday in front of Wojciechowski and Johnson. At the same time, Suggs struggled throughout the rest of the week. He only scored eight and 13 points, respectively, against Onalaska (Wis.) Saturday and St. Paul Academy Tuesday.