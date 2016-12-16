Recruiting scores: Cain’s 42 and 32 exemplify strong week of performances

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With the high school basketball season is now in full swing, here are the latest results from Steve Wojciechowski’s targets since Dec. 9:

2017 (Signees)

IKE EKE (University of Detroit Jesuit, Michigan) – Eke put up six points in U-D Jesuit’s 77-42 win over Southfield Christian, including an impressive alley-oop finish.

JAMAL CAIN (Detroit Cornerstone, Michigan) – Cain’s 42 points Saturday helped his team soar past Flint Southwestern, 77-51. Cain continued his success Thursday, scoring 32 points and 16 rebounds in Cornerstone’s win over Detroit Northwestern. Mick McCabe of the Detroit Free Press had an excellent feature on Cain last Friday.

THEO JOHN (Champlin Park, Minnesota) – Champlin Park had little trouble against Apple Valley, cruising to a 91-84 win. Media reports are conflicted on whether John finished with 20 or 22 points. John Champlin Park’s success did not stop there. The Patriots walloped Centennial, 82-39, Tuesday.

2017 (Targets)

JACOB EPPERSON (La Lumiere Academy, Indiana) – Epperson had six points despite four fouls as La Lumiere cruised past New Albany in the ESPN High School Showcase Thursday. La Lumiere enjoyed an impressive outing at the HoopHall West Invitational last weekend, putting up a 91-44 win over Houston Westbury Christian. In the latter game, Epperson finished with a double-double, scoring 10 points and 11 rebounds, per Frank Burlison.

CURTIS HAYWOOD II (Brewster Academy, New Hampshire) – Haywood has lit it up at Brewster, scoring at least 14 points in the team’s two wins last week. He even flirted with a triple-double Friday in the first round of the Trey Whitfield Invitational, scoring 14 points, 11 boards and nine assists. Per Corey Evans of Roundball Rundown Report, Marquette visited Haywood Wednesday.

DONNIE TILLMAN (Findlay Prep, Nevada) – Findlay Prep remained undefeated on the year, defeating Desert Vista, Apollo and ASPIRE Academy in the past week. Each win was by at least 22 points. Tillman scored 18 points and grabbed eight boards against ASPIRE Academy Sunday.

2018

JOEY HAUSER (Stevens Point, Wisconsin)- Hauser remains out with an ankle injury from football season. The Panthers are beginning to feel the loss of their five-star power forward, easily beating Marshfield but earning their first loss since Feb. 7, 2015 in a 66-54 defeat at the hands of Bay Port. It was also SPASH’s loss at home since Nov. 26 2013, when Marquette sophomore Matt Heldt, then a junior at Neenah, scored 24 to lift Neenah past SPASH, 63-44.

RACE THOMPSON (Robbinsdale Armstrong, Minnesota)- Thompson’s AAU success this summer has certainly translated into his first full week of the season, scoring 24 points in the team’s loss to Tartan and 25 points in the team’s win over Andover.

COURTNEY RAMEY (Webster Groves, Missouri) – Ramey had a slight setback Friday as he only scored 13 points in his team’s 68-66 loss to fellow Marquette target Tim Finke and Champaign Central. Seven of those points came from the charity stripe. However, the next day Ramey led Webster Groves with 19 points in their blowout of Lee’s Summit.

TORRENCE WATSON (Whitfield, Missouri) – Watson scored 21 and 23 points for Whitfield in their routs over Brentwood and Carnahan. In the first of the two wins, Watson knocked down more 3-pointers and free throws than the entire Brentwood team.

JAEDON LEDEE (The Kinkaid School, Texas) – LeDee, the latest name to surface in Marquette recruiting news, saw his team destroy Salt and Light Homeschool Sports, 69-20, but individual stats were not available.

DE’MONTE NELSON (Kenosha Bradford, Wisconsin) – Nelson individually had a strong week, scoring 16 and 25 points, respectively, against Franklin and Racine Horlick. On the other hand, his team’s play was forgettable, as Bradford lost both games to fall to 2-3.

JALEN SMITH (Mount St. Joseph’s, Maryland) – The Gaels remained undefeated this week with wins over Glenelg Country, Poly and Spalding. Smith scored 17 against Poly in a battle between the top two teams in Maryland.

SIMI SHITTU (Vermont Academy, Vermont) – Shittu fell just short of a triple-double in Vermont Academy’s 94-61 demolishing of Kent, finishing with 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Vermont Academy could not duplicate that success in the team’s 82-70 loss to Putnam Science Academy.

KJ HYMES (St. Mary’s, Arizona) – St. Mary’s was clearly outmatched last weekend at the HoopHall West Invitational, where they lost both games by 15 and 36 points on Friday and Saturday. Hymes still managed to score 19 points in the first game despite a minor ankle injury early in the game. St. Mary’s found their rhythm later in the week as Hymes’ 12 points helped the Knights march past Notre Dame, 62-37.

QUENTIN GRIMES (The Woodlands College Park, Texas) – Grimes’ on-fire start to his junior season has continued. This week, he rained in 36 and 27 points as College Park went 2-0 for the week.

GRAYSON CARTER (Bishop Dunne, Texas) – Carter helped Bishop Dunne go 2-0 with wins over Nolan and Lynch, but individual stats were not available.

JARVIS THOMAS (Orono, Minnesota) – After struggling the previous week, Thomas put up back-to-back games with double-digit point totals in Orono’s two wins.

TJ MOSS (Memphis East, Tennessee) – Moss had a solid all-around game Thursday against Memphis Central, posting nine points, five rebounds and six assists, per Kevin McPherson.

RILEY BATTIN (Oak Park, California) – A 12-point, 10-rebound performance in Oak Park’s impressive victory over Agoura highlighted another strong week for ESPN’s tenth-ranked prospect in California.

PRENTISS HUBB (Gonzaga Prep, Washington, D.C.) – Gonzaga Prep won its tournament last weekend, topping Archbishop Carroll and Archbishop Wood from the D.C. area and Dillard (Fla.). Hubb scored at least 14 in each game, which was enough for him to make the cut for the Gonzaga Classic All-Tournament Team. On the recruiting trail, Hubb told Jacob Bogage of the Washington Post that he intends to narrow his list sometime in the next month to five or six schools. He currently holds offers from Villanova, Notre Dame, Xavier, Maryland and several other high-majors.

JEENATHAN WILLIAMS (University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men, New York) – University Prep bounced back from their 1-2 start with wins against Lancaster, St. Francis and Cardinal O’Hara. Individual stats are not available.

AYO DOSUNMU (Morgan Park, Illinois) – Dosunmu scored 21 against Simeon, the alma mater of NBA stars Jabari Parker and Derrick Rose, but his missed 3-pointer at the end cost Morgan Park its first loss of the year. Earlier in the week, Dosunmu put together a triple-double in the win over Vocational.

TIM FINKE (Champaign Central, Illinois) – Finke had an eye-opening week at the Webster Classic, where he scored 12 and 27 points on his way to earning most valuable player honors at the tournament.

2019

NOBAL DAYS (Racine Park, Wisconsin) – Racine Park finished the week with mixed results, sporting a 52-38 loss to Oak Creek and a 76-55 win against Kenosha Temper. Days, who entered the season as the top-ranked recruit in Wisconsin, is still looking for his first double-digit scoring night.

MATTHEW HURT (Rochester John Marshall, Minnesota) – While Rochester John Marshall had mixed results last week, Hurt has been unstoppable. He averaged 32.7 points in 27 minutes per game and had double-digit rebounding numbers in two of his last three games.

2020

JALEN JOHNSON (Sun Prairie, Wisconsin) – Johnson remains out with a torn meniscus and will miss several more weeks. Johnson is considered the best in-state prospect of 2020.

JALEN SUGGS (Minnehaha Academy, Minnesota) – Suggs fired 32 points Saturday despite Minnehaha’s loss to Minneapolis North. Suggs, one of the top players in the Class of 2020, has been averaging 28.3 points per game.