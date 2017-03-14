Recruiting scores: Hauser heads to State as several others’ seasons end

Close

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

As Marquette plays its first March Madness game since 2013, many Marquette prospects are in the midst of title runs in their respective states. Here are how the prospects who’re still alive in their postseasons have performed this week:

2017 (Committed/Signed)

THEO JOHN (Champlin Park HS, Minnesota) — John thrived in Champlin Park’s first playoff game Wednesday, scoring a season-high 35 points in the team’s 105-66 win. John will be back in action Tuesday as Champlin Park takes on Mounds View.

IKE EKE (U-D Jesuit, Michigan) — Eke made his return to the court Monday as U-D Jesuit defeated Westland John Glenn, 75-57.

JAMAL CAIN (Detroit Cornerstone, Michigan) — Cain and Cornerstone enjoyed a 65-30 playoff victory Monday against Ecorse. Cain’s playoff games earlier in the week included a 30-point, 20-rebound and five-block outing against Detroit Loyola.

2017 (Offered)

GREG ELLIOTT (Detroit East English Village Prep, Michigan) — Elliott scored 31 points last Wednesday despite foul trouble throughout the game. However, East English Village still lost 72-67 to Detroit Cass Tech, ending Elliott’s senior season.

2018 (Offered)

JOEY HAUSER (Stevens Point Area, Wisconsin) — Hauser and SPASH punched their ticket to the WIAA State Championship with a 62-55 win against Eau Claire North Thursday and 76-61 win against Oshkosh North Saturday. Hauser scored 28 and 25 points, respectively, in the two games. Steve Wojciechowski and assistant Brett Nelson were in attendance Saturday, as first reported by the Wire.

RACE THOMPSON (Robbinsdale Armstrong, Minnesota) — Thompson’s season ended Wednesday with an 82-74 loss to Robbinsdale Cooper. Thompson scored 33 points despite the loss.

JARVIS THOMAS (Orono, Minnesota) — Thomas’ 12-point performance against Blake and 20-point performance against Minneapolis Patrick Henry helped Orono survive the first week of the postseason. Orono will face DeLaSalle, the alma mater of Marquette redshirt sophomore Sacar Anim, Thursday.

TORRENCE WATSON (Whitfield, Missouri) — Whitfield will have to settle for second in Missouri’s Class 3 following a 78-68 loss to Northwest Academy in the championship. Watson scored 26 points in the loss.

JEENATHAN WILLIAMS (University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men, New York) — Williams had a team-high 13 points last week in the Class AA Championship, but UPrep came up just short in the 56-53 loss.

AYO DOSUNMU (Morgan Park, Illinois) — Dosunmu scored 28 Friday as Morgan Park edged St. Rita, 79-72.

TJ MOSS (Memphis East, Tennessee) — Following a 73-54 sectional win over Brighton last Monday, Memphis East will be competing at the state tournament this week.

PRENTISS HUBB (Gonzaga College Prep, Washington D.C.) — Gonzaga topped off their D.C. basketball title with an 87-38 rout of Bishop Walsh in the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Thursday.

TIM FINKE (Champaign Central, Illinois) — Champaign Central’s season ended last Tuesday with an 82-59 loss to Lanphier.

2018 (Interested)

RILEY BATTIN (Oak Park, California) — Battin’s season ended with an 82-67 loss to Roosevelt. Battin will enter his senior season 92 points short of the county record for career points.

2019 (Offered)

MATTHEW HURT (Rochester John Marshall, Minnesota) — Hurt scored a combined 71 points in John Marshall’s two playoff wins last week. The team will look to continue its success Friday against Lakeville North.

2020 (Offered)

JALEN SUGGS (Minnehaha Academy, Minnesota) — Suggs’ postseason debut featured a 16-point outing in Minnehaha’s 44-point win over St. Croix Prep. The highly-coveted 2020 prospect will be back in action Tuesday against St. Croix Lutheran.