Ike Eke’s basketball career ends, continues in different role with men’s basketball team

Redshirt sophomore Ike Eke’s basketball career has come to an end after being deemed “medically incapacitated to participate in basketball at the collegiate level due to a back injury,” a press release announced Friday.

“Never in (Eke’s) wildest dreams did he imagine not being able to suit up for a game here at Marquette,” head coach Steve Wojciechowski said at Saturday’s open practice. “The reality is his body just wont allow him to play, and its not in his best interest to play from a long term stand point.”

Eke, who is from Lagos, Nigeria, did not spend any game time on the court after redshirting his first two years. He underwent two back surgeries during that time.

Eke will continue to his studies at Marquette and have access to the same support services as Marquette student-athletes.

“I thank Coach Wojo, the staff, President Lovell and Marquette University for allowing me to continue my education at Marquette,” Eke said in a press release. “Words can’t express how much this means to me and my family.”

Wojciechowski said Eke will still be an important part of the men’s basketball program, especially in the team’s community service efforts.

“Our team does much more than what the public sees,” Wojciechowski said. “In practice he can be a guy whose been around, seen it, good council for the younger guys, be enthusiastic. Off the court, Ike is a great ambassador for our program.”