Recruiting scores: Moore puts up 34 as high school postseason looms

2017 (Signed)

THEO JOHN (Champlin Park HS, Minnesota) – John scored eight points in each of Champlin Park’s two games this week. Champlin Park remains undefeated.

IKE EKE (U-D Jesuit, Michigan) – U-D Jesuit eked away with a win Tuesday in the CHSL semifinals, defeating Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, 51-49.

JAMAL CAIN (Detroit Cornerstone, Michigan) – Cornerstone’s week started with a 73-55 loss to Southfield Christian. Cain scored 17 in the loss despite fouling out. Later in the week, Cornerstone crushed Detroit Douglass, 90-47. Cain was also announced as a finalist for Mr. Basketball in Michigan this week.

2017 (Offered)

GREG ELLIOTT (Detroit East English Village Prep, Michigan) – East English Village had a week off, but Elliott still made headlines as one of the finalists for Mr. Basketball in Michigan. Elliott will be on campus for his official visit next weekend.

JACOB EPPERSON (La Lumiere Academy, Indiana) – Epperson’s week was highlighted by representing Australia in the 2017 Basketball Without Borders Global Camp, the same camp that Marquette midseason transfer Harry Froling competed in last year. He will be taking an official visit to Creighton this week.

2017 (Interested)

TIM CEASER and SHAUN DOSS (Marion HS, Arkansas) – After losing two games the previous week, Marion appeared to have the week off before the conference’s third place game.

2018 (Offered)

JOEY HAUSER (Stevens Point Area, Wisconsin) – Hauser thrived Thursday, scoring 25 points against Wausau West in SPASH’s final game of the regular season.

DEMONTE NELSON (Kenosha Bradford HS, Wisconsin) – Bradford’s senior night featured a 16-point performance from Nelson en route to the team’s 73-42 win over Badger.

RACE THOMPSON (Robbinsdale Armstrong, Minnesota) – Robbinsdale Armstrong inched past Centennial, 70-68, Tuesday. Thompson led Armstrong with 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting.

JARVIS THOMAS (Orono, Minnesota) – A pair of 17-point performances by Thomas helped Orono extend their winning streak to six games.

TORRENCE WATSON (Whitfield, Missouri) – Watson scored 19 points in Whitfield’s two games. Whitfield won both games by at least 39 points.

KHAVON MOORE (Macon Westside, Georgia) – Moore’s 34 points helped Westside ease past Monroe Area, 88-57, to move onto the Elite Eight in Georgia.

JEENATHAN WILLIAMS (University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men, New York) – Williams scored 24 as third-seeded UPrep trounced 14-seed Churchville-Chili.

AYO DOSUNMU (Morgan Park, Illinois) – Dosunmu had a strong showing Sunday, scoring 16 points despite Morgan Park’s 68-64 loss to Simeon.

QUENTIN GRIMES (The Woodlands College Park, Texas) – Grimes’ junior season is over following a 67-64 loss to Rockwall in the first round. Grimes finished the season averaging 28.1 points per game.

TJ MOSS (Memphis East, Tennessee) – Moss and Memphis East extended their winning streak to 11 games with an 84-66 playoff win over Whitehaven. Moss scored 27 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

PRENTISS HUBB (Gonzaga College Prep, Washington D.C.) – Hubb and Gonzaga stayed alive in the playoffs with a 62-47 win over Bishop Ireton.

SIMI SHITTU (Vermont Academy, Vermont) – Vermont Academy won road games against Holderness School and Kimball Union. Shittu’s individual stats were not available.

TIM FINKE (Champaign Central, Illinois) – Champaign Central celebrated its senior day with a 59-58 win over Peoria. Earlier in the week, Finke scored his 1,000th career point in the team’s 67-58 win against Normal West.

2018 (Interested)

RILEY BATTIN (Oak Park, California) – Battin put up 32 points and 10 rebounds Friday, but that was not enough for Oak Park, who lost to Roosevelt, 75-65.

KJ HYMES (St. Mary’s, Arizona) – Hymes’ season ended last Saturday in a 74-71 loss to Moon Valley.

DAVID SINGLETON (Bishop Montgomery, California) – Bishop Montgomery punched their ticket to the state final with a 70-63 win over top-ranked Sierra Canyon. Singleton chipped in 11 points.

JAEDON LEDEE (The Kinkaid School, Texas) – LeDee and Kinkaid appear to have not played since February 11.

GRAYSON CARTER (Guyer, Texas) – A 92-91 loss to Trinity Wednesday ended Carter’s junior season.

2019 (Offered)

NOBAL DAYS (Racine Park HS, Wisconsin) – Park had the week off but will be back in action Friday as the team visits Racine Case in a WIAA Regional game.

TYGER CAMPBELL (La Lumiere Academy, Indiana) – Campbell did not hit the scoring column in La Lumiere’s 107-43 win against Lighthouse College Prep.

MATTHEW HURT (Rochester John Marshall, Minnesota) – Hurt scored 25 and 33 points, respectively, in Rochester John Marshall’s wins against Northfield and Winona.

2020 (Offered)

JALEN JOHNSON (Sun Prairie HS, Wisconsin) – Johnson scored 16 against Madison La Follette in Sun Prairie’s final game before the postseason. Sun Prairie has not lost a game with Johnson on the court this season.

JALEN SUGGS (Minnehaha Academy, Minnesota) – Suggs combined to score 58 between Minnehaha’s two wins this week. Suggs is now averaging 21.5 points per game.