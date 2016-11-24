Recruiting: Marquette makes recruiting push during Thanksgiving break

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Men’s basketball head coach Steve Wojciechowski and his staff are not dawdling during Thanksgiving break, giving attention to 2018 targets Courtney Ramey, Torrence Watson, De’Monte Nelson and Joey Hauser Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nelson, a 5-foot-11 guard from Kenosha, took an unofficial visit to campus for Marquette’s 104-79 win over IUPUI Tuesday night. He tweeted afterward, “I really love Marquette.” He also visited campus unofficially Nov. 10.

The only other recent recruiting activity he’s tweeted about was receiving a letter from Kentucky Monday.

Ramey and Watson, who played together on Jets-Ramey United this summer, received visits from Wojciechowski and assistant Chris Carrawell Wednesday, per a source. Ramey attends Webster Groves High School and Watson attends Whitfield School. They both received offers from Marquette at the NY2LA Summer Jam this July. Ramey already holds offers from Louisville, Ohio State, Iowa State and several other high-majors. Meanwhile, Watson has offers from Creighton, Iowa State and Missouri, among others.

Current Marquette freshmen Sam Hauser and Markus Howard stopped by Stevens Point Area Senior High School Wednesday for Joey Hauser’s practice. This has not been the first time that Howard has helped out in recruiting the younger Hauser brother. Howard encouraged his Twitter followers to follow Joey after his unofficial visit earlier this month.

Scout ranks Hauser as the 13th best player in his class. Wisconsin, Michigan State and Virginia are some of the other schools to hone in on the Stevens Point, Wisconsin, native.