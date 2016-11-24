The student news site of Marquette University

Recruiting: Marquette makes recruiting push during Thanksgiving break

John Steppe, Wire Sports ReporterNovember 24, 2016Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Recruiting: Marquette makes recruiting push during Thanksgiving break

Men’s basketball head coach Steve Wojciechowski and his staff are not dawdling during Thanksgiving break, giving attention to 2018 targets Courtney Ramey, Torrence Watson, De’Monte Nelson and Joey Hauser Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nelson, a 5-foot-11 guard from Kenosha, took an unofficial visit to campus for Marquette’s 104-79 win over IUPUI Tuesday night.  He tweeted afterward, “I really love Marquette.”  He also visited campus unofficially Nov. 10.

The only other recent recruiting activity he’s tweeted about was receiving a letter from Kentucky Monday.

Ramey and Watson, who played together on Jets-Ramey United this summer, received visits from Wojciechowski and assistant Chris Carrawell Wednesday, per a source.  Ramey attends Webster Groves High School and Watson attends Whitfield School.  They both received offers from Marquette at the NY2LA Summer Jam this July. Ramey already holds offers from Louisville, Ohio State, Iowa State and several other high-majors.  Meanwhile, Watson has offers from Creighton, Iowa State and Missouri, among others.

Current Marquette freshmen Sam Hauser and Markus Howard stopped by Stevens Point Area Senior High School Wednesday for Joey Hauser’s practice.  This has not been the first time that Howard has helped out in recruiting the younger Hauser brother.  Howard encouraged his Twitter followers to follow Joey after his unofficial visit earlier this month.

Scout ranks Hauser as the 13th best player in his class.  Wisconsin, Michigan State and Virginia are some of the other schools to hone in on the Stevens Point, Wisconsin, native.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Floor Slaps: Lineup shuffles in IUPUI victory
Floor Slaps: Lineup shuffles in IUPUI victory
Marquette shakes things up in blowout over IUPUI
Marquette shakes things up in blowout over IUPUI
Sandy Cohen released from his scholarship
Sandy Cohen released from his scholarship
Marquette leaves 2k Classic winless after Pitt loss
Marquette leaves 2k Classic winless after Pitt loss
Floor slaps: Reinhart struggles, turnovers a plenty in Michigan loss
Floor slaps: Reinhart struggles, turnovers a plenty in Michigan loss

Other stories filed under Sports

Floor Slaps: Lineup shuffles in IUPUI victory
Floor Slaps: Lineup shuffles in IUPUI victory
Marquette shakes things up in blowout over IUPUI
Marquette shakes things up in blowout over IUPUI
A Perfect Match: Meet the Couple in Charge of Marquette Club Volleyball

Matt and Molly Keup are a Marquette love story. They met while playing club volleyball at MU, got married and are now coaching the team they used to p...

Volleyball locks up second seed with split weekend
Volleyball locks up second seed with split weekend
Sandy Cohen released from his scholarship
Sandy Cohen released from his scholarship