Jordan King’s time at Marquette is winding down — but she’s left a legacy that will live on forever

She’s the only player in Marquette women’s basketball history to have over 1,700 points and 500 career assists.

She’s fifth all-time in points (1,785), second in assists (590) and second in games played (153).

Her blue and gold jersey features the number 23, one of the most iconic numbers in basketball.

And the name written on the back of it?

King. Jordan King.

The Rockton, Illinois native came from Hononegah High School where she was a two-time captain. She led her team to two conference titles, three regional titles and one third-place finish in state.

King committed to Marquette in 2019 and from there, her career only went up.

King made her impact on Marquette the moment she stepped into the Al. Not only was she one of only two players to start every single game as a first-year, but she did far from just rack up minutes.

That year she was ranked second on the team and eighth in the Big East for her 3.2 assists per game average and recorded 18 points as her career-high at the time.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic cut the season short.

Flash-forward to her senior year, and King had the opportunity to use her extra season of eligibility, which she did.

“I’m really excited to be able to take advantage of the opportunity, and to put the Marquette jersey on and play it here at the Al again for one more year is really exciting,” King said during a preseason media availability.

She has played 4,926 minutes across every game the Golden Eagles have played in the past five years.

Most recently, King was named to the 2024 Women’s College All Star Game Watch List, along with her teammate, senior forward Liza Karlen. The event spotlights the country’s elite players and gives them a place to showcase their talents before the WNBA draft.

King is also on the Cheryl Miller Award top 10 list, which is presented to the best women’s basketball small forward in the country.

Head coach Megan Duffy and King have won over 100 games together at Marquette, and the coach-player relationship runs a lot deeper than just basketball.

“Obviously you’re not allowed to have favorites, but what she’s done for this program on and off the court has been absolutely terrific,” Duffy said after Marquette’s 56-50 loss to St. John’s last Tuesday.

Duffy was a point guard when she played at Notre Dame, and King is Marquette’s point guard, which helps their relationship. But they also talk about non-basketball things.

“Jordan (and) I have a relationship where we can text about a WNBA game, we can text and talk to each other about family stuff, and then it can move quickly back into ‘I need her to be able to do this defensively and score this way,’” Duffy said. “We are very comfortable with each other. We’ve been through a lot with each other.”

But her time at Marquette has gone beyond the navy blue lines on the Al McGuire Court.

“I’ve talked a lot about the way Marquette and Coach Duffy and everyone that’s crossed my path across these five years have impacted the person that I have become,” King said.

While King has accomplished more than enough on the court, her dedication to impact her community might be the biggest accomplishment of all.

She’s working with children in the Milwaukee area as a school counselor while she pursues her master’s degree in counseling psychology.

And during games, the stands of the Al are frequently filled with young kids wearing ‘King’ jerseys, anxiously waiting to meet her and get an autograph.

“It’s amazing being blessed with that opportunity and being blessed with players looking up to you,” King said. “I was that little boy or girl at one point, and they are out there wearing the jerseys and I think it’s so special to see one but also being able to connect with them.”

King said she aims to inspire not only her team, but those around her.

“Getting to sign a jersey or a poster makes a kid’s day, and honestly makes mine, so I am really grateful for that opportunity to be able to have an impact,” King said.

This story was written by Sophia Woods. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @SophiaWoodsMU.