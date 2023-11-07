King aims high in fifth and final season with Golden Eagles

arquetteJordan King has started in every game during her time as a Golden Eagle.

Averaging 15.9 points, four assists and two steals last year along with earning All-Big East First Team (2022-23), King continues her legacy for her fifth and final year of eligibility.

“I’m really excited to be able to take advantage of the opportunity, and to put the Marquette jersey on and play it here at the Al again for one more year is really exciting,” King said. “Even just to give everything I have back to the program for another year too and just to be surrounded by these girls, I’m just really excited to see what the season brings and take full advantage of it.”

Head coach Megan Duffy said that King’s commitment to the program has been a driving factor in her success.

“Jordan has high goals, lofty expectations,” Duffy said. “She was obviously a first-team all-league player, statistically she continues to improve in every category.”

Many factors went into King’s decision to play a fifth year. She has ambitions to play professionally and is pursuing her master’s degree in school counseling. But, even though there are a lot of paths King can take in the future, she is fully focused on her final season as a Golden Eagle.

“I think that (obviously could) look a different number of ways and something that I don’t want my full focus on until the season is over with,” King said. “I want everything to be dedicated to Marquette until that time is up, but definitely want to pursue professional basketball after this.”

King’s master’s degree means she spends a lot of time working with different schools and kids in the Milwaukee area. Duffy said the coaching staff has been a support system for King because she is juggling a lot.

“It is nonstop for Jordan King right now and I know she’s gonna be excited to start games, but I just love learning, what her days look like,” Duffy said. “I always ask her, ‘What do you need help from me with?’ and ‘What can the staff help you with?’ because she’s taken on a lot. And she’s doing it really well. Which is really cool.”

Duffy and King have been joined at the hip for both of their entire careers at Marquette, having played and coached in over 100 games together as a duo.

Today’s game was number 💯 at Marquette for Coach Duffy and Jordan King! Congrats on the milestone‼️#MUWBB pic.twitter.com/OxhQq1lT5M — Marquette WBB (@MarquetteWBB) December 2, 2022

“Jordan (and) I have a relationship where we can text about a WNBA game, we can text and talk to each other about family stuff, and then it can move quickly back into I need her to be able to do this defensively and score this way,” Duffy said. “We are very comfortable with each other. We’ve been through a lot with each other.”

Not only do the two have a personal bond, but King also said the similarities her and Duffy share have been key to their courtside bond.

“You’re talking to two (in an interview with Rose Nkumu) point guards who are playing under a former point guard herself,” King said. “I think that connection is different from us to some of the other players just because of the trust that she puts into us.”

King is one of seven upper-level students on the team currently.

With the Golden Eagles welcoming in six new faces this season, Duffy said King has been a key factor in the smooth transition.

“The most important thing that we all know about Jordan is she’s so selfless,” Duffy said. “She puts the team in front of any of her individual accolades and continues to just be a staple and a great mentor for our younger players as well.”

And a mentor she is.

Sophomore guard Kenzie Hare said King’s influence has stood out to the newcomers in a number of different ways.

“Yeah, she helps me a lot, especially with the experience she has,” Hare said. “She’s been starting since her freshman year, so she’s definitely , helped me through my freshman year last year. Just like the ups and downs, as well as just like her leadership on the floor. She’s very vocal, helps us through things. She’s like a lead voice in our program.”

King has one year left wearing blue and gold. After she leaves, the team will move on without her, something she knows. Because of this, she said the differentials in leadership among upper-level students is a strength for Marquette.

“Having the multiple returners with experience, especially for seniors with that experience is really important. I think each of us brings a different level of leadership to the team as well, and I think being able to come together as one at the end of the day and leave this team in the right direction will be important for us,” King said.

This story was written by Sophia Woods. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @SophiaWoodsMU.