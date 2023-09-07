The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Marquette wins at Milwaukee for the first time since 2013

Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports Editor
September 7, 2023
Marquette+celebrates+during+its+1-0+win+over+crosstown-rival+University+of+Wisconsin-Milwaukee.+%28Photo+courtesy+of+Marquette+Athletics.%29
Marquette celebrates during its 1-0 win over crosstown-rival University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Coming into Thursday’s game, Marquette women’s soccer hadn’t scored a goal in over 350 minutes.

That all changed in the 83rd minute when sophomore forward Josie Bieda found the back of the net on a through ball to give the Golden Eagles the lead.

It ended up being the game winner as Marquette (2-3-1) edged past University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (3-2-2) 1-0 at Engelmann Stadium in its first win since Aug. 20.

“We focused a lot this week on energy (and) execution and they did those today,” Marquette head coach Frank Pelaez said. “They brought everything we were asking them to do. The energy piece and the intensity that they brought was good.”

The victory marks the first time the Golden Eagles have defeated the Panthers on the road since 2013 and their first win over their cross-town rivals with Pelaez at the helm.

Physical battle 

In the annual match between these two, it was nothing short of a brawl as Milwaukee attempted to defend its 19-game winning streak at home.

While fighting contact from two players, Bieda controlled the ball from junior midfielder Julia O’Neill and fired it past sophomore goalkeeper Kendall Edwards for her first goal of the season. This was her second career goal and her first since Sept. 1 of last season against UIC.

“It was just really exciting,” Bieda said. “I saw the through ball and I just went for it. I kicked it hoping for the best.”

Pelaez credited his players for their constant resilience and grit through the physicality of the match.

“It was outstanding,” Pelaez said. “We were a team that was determined to go forward and try to ruin their night. When you’re coming off the bus and you see their eyes, you know something’s up. It was fun to watch.”

Statistical leaders

Bieda led Marquette offensively, recording three shots on goal including the game winner in 46 minutes of action. First-years Taylor Schad and Emily Fix also made their first career starts. 

For the Panthers, junior forward Kayla Collins led with six shots, putting one on target.

The Golden Eagles finished the match outshooting the Panthers 15-13.

Aggressive offense early

After being shutout in its past three games, Marquette’s offense quickly found its spark.

The Golden Eagles’ first shot came from junior forward Maggie Starker in the opening minute of play.

On the other hand, the Panthers did not have a shot until the final seconds of the first half. Sophomore forward Stephanie Recinos fired one from several feet outside the box that was saved by senior goalkeeper Mikki Easter.

Although neither side could find the back of the net in the first half, the Golden Eagles outshot the Panthers 9-1 with three of them forcing a reaction from Milwaukee’s Edwards.

Up next 

Marquette continues its road trip as it faces off against Wisconsin (3-1-2) Sunday at the McClimon Soccer Complex. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CST.

“Tomorrow, we have practice first thing in the morning and we say, ‘We learned from that. What are we going to do different this next game?'” Pelaez said. “We have to keep with the same game plan and recover as quick as we can.”

This story was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Marquette golf heads to the Gopher Invitational Sunday at Windsong Farm Golf Club. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette finishes sixth at the Intercollegiate
Senior forward Alexa Maletis was one of five Marquette womens soccer players to play for FC Milwaukee Torrent. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Golden Eagles find familial connection in offseason
Four of Marquette volleyballs next six opponents are ranked. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Ranked teams dominate upcoming slate
Senior forward Noah Madrigal scores a penalty in Marquette mens soccers 6-0 win over Detroit Mercy.
Madrigal brings summer success to new role at Marquette
Marquette womens cross-country gets underway at the 2022 Big East Championships. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Cross Country prioritizes team cohesiveness this season
92,003 fans went to watch Omaha vs Nebraska volleyball, the most of any womens sporting event in history. (Photo courtesy of Nebraska Athletics.)
ALBRIGHT: We need to keep giving women's athletics the stage
More in Women's Soccer
(Photo courtesy of Marquette athletics.)
Marquette offense goes cold in 2-0 loss to Minnesota
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette draws third game of the season against Denver
Marquette loses 4-0 in its season-opener against No. 18 Northwestern. (Photo courtesy of Marquette athletics.)
Marquette shut out against No. 18 Northwestern in season opener
Sophomore guard Stevie Mitchell (4) brings the ball up in Marquette mens basketballs 2021 N7 Game.
BONEBRAKE: Marquette Athletics must recite land and water acknowledgment before games
Senior midfielder Katrina Wetherell takes a shot on net in Marquette womens soccers 1-1 draw to No. 24 Xavier Oct. 27.
Marquette falls short of claiming postseason spot despite draw
Junior forward Elsi Twombly attempts a header in Marquette womens soccers 2-2 draw against Providence Oct. 13.
Twombly's late equalizer keeps postseason hopes alive for women's soccer
About the Contributor
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports Editor
Kaylynn is an Assistant Sports Editor at the Wire. She is a first-year from Menomonee Falls, WI studying journalism. In her free time, Kaylynn enjoys watching baseball. Her favorite teams are the San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers! This year, Kaylynn is looking forward to gaining new skills in sports reporting and writing.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *