Caedin Hamilton re-classes and announces commitment to Marquette

Marquette men’s basketball has added another player to its 2023 recruiting class.

Caedin Hamilton, a 6-foot-10 center, announced his commitment to the Golden Eagles Tuesday evening on social media. It took him less than a month from receiving an offer to commit.

Hamilton was originally supposed to be in the class of 2024 recruiting pool, but decided to move up a year and will be on Marquette’s 2023-24 roster, the Marquette Wire confirmed through a team spokesperson.

Earlier this week, Hamilton was in Milwaukee on his official visit.

6’10 Caedin Hamilton will be taking an official visit to Marquette University July 28-30@CaedinHamilton | @BTIHoops @PRO16League pic.twitter.com/gnAp9PydDZ — Coach Jauregui (@JeremyJauregui) July 26, 2023

The big man played for the Williston Northampton School in Easthampton, Massachusetts, a member of the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC). Incoming first-year guard Tre Norman also played in the league for Worcester Academy, and guards Tyler Kolek and Chase Ross were NEPSAC products as well.

Before Williston, Hamilton played for St. Joseph’s High School in California where he was named the 2023 Times Boys All-Area Basketball Team’s Defensive Player of the Year after averaging a double-double on the season.

Hamilton plays on the AAU circuit for the California-based BTI College Prep Basketball Club. In July, Hamilton was watched by Marquette in the PRO16 League in Houston and Omaha.

Hamilton fills one of two open scholarships that the Golden Eagles had left and also had offers from UC Riverside, Drexel and Northeastern.