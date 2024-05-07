Marquette athletic director Bill Scholl retiring after 10 years

After serving 10 years as the Marquette athletic director, Bill Scholl announced Tuesday he would retire once the university names a successor, following a national search.

“It has been an honor to work at such a special place surrounded by remarkable people,” Scholl said in a release from Marquette Athletics. “I am most proud of our student-athletes, who have excelled not only in competition but in the classroom and the community as women and men for others.

“My family and I deeply appreciate how this community has welcomed us from the start. Marquette will always have a special place in our hearts.”

Scholl oversaw the creation of the Athletic and Human Performance Research Center, a $24 million facility that houses the offices, locker rooms and team space for golf and men’s and women’s lacrosse. The university is currently in the fundraising stage for phase 2, which will include new locker rooms for the olympic sports, practice facilities for men’s basketball, new academic spaces for student-athletes and more sports medicine space.

Before Marquette, Scholl spent two years as the AD at Ball State. He also spent 23 years in the athletic department at Notre Dame, where he finished as Deputy Athletics Director.

“Bill had two goals when he arrived at Marquette – to convey excellence and responsibility within the athletics department, and to provide for, nurture and develop student-athletes,” Marquette President Michael Lovell said.

“He achieved those goals and contributed to the legacy of our athletics program in countless ways that have benefited our student-athletes, coaches and athletics staff, and for that, our Marquette community will always be grateful. I appreciate all he has done for our athletics program and for Marquette University. Amy and I will miss him and his wife Julie greatly.”

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.