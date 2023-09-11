The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Plugged-in: Historic for some, disastrous for others

Jack Albright, Executive Sports Editor
September 11, 2023

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Volleyball’s Weekend to Forget

Marquette started the year as the No. 12 team in the country, then fell to No. 19, then No. 24. Tomorrow, it is likely the Golden Eagles won’t be ranked at all.

“We call it death by 10,000 paper cuts,” Marquette head coach Ryan Theis said after Friday’s loss.

Men’s Soccer Can’t Stop Scoring

The unofficial No. 27 team in the country Golden Eagles are finding the back of the net. A lot.

  • Marquette beat University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley 3-1 Friday night at Valley Fields.
  • The Golden Eagles scored three goals in the first 10 minutes.
  • This season, four players have at least two goals and graduate student forward Brooklyn Merl leads the team with four.

Women’s Soccer Leaves Shorewood Victorious

For the first time under head coach Frank Pelaez, Marquette beat University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. It also is the first time the Golden Eagles beat the Panthers at Engelmann Stadium since 2013.

  • Sophomore forward Josie Bieda’s game-winning goal in the 83rd minute ended a 400+ minute scoring drought for Marquette.

“We focused a lot this week on energy (and) execution and they did those today,” Pelaez said after the win.

Happening This Week:

  • Men’s soccer vs. No. 21 Wisconsin Monday 7 p.m. at Valley Fields. Follow @MatthewBaltzMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Volleyball vs. No. 1 Wisconsin Wednesday 7 p.m. at Fiserv Forum. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Women’s soccer vs. Western Michigan Thursday 7 p.m. at Valley Fields. Follow @KaylynnWrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

This story was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Men's Soccer
Marquette is undefeated on the season. In the latest poll, it was ranked as the unofficial No. 27 team in the country. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette moves to 5-0 at home in 3-1 win over UTRGV
Senior forward Noah Madrigal scores a penalty in Marquette mens soccers 6-0 win over Detroit Mercy.
Madrigal brings summer success to new role at Marquette
Marquette mens soccer is undefeated at home this season. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette overcomes the heat, beats Harvard 1-0
Noah Madrigal scores his penalty in Marquettes 6-0 win over Detroit Mercy. (Photo courtesy of Marquette athletics.)
Marquette wins 6-0 after strong second half
(Photo courtesy of Marquette athletics.)
Marquette moves to 2-0 after dominant second half
(Photo courtesy of Marquette athletics.)
Caceres' game-winner solidifies Marquette win over Drake
More in Sports
Marquette and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee womens basketball players with Milwaukee youth after the free basketball clinic. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Milwaukee women's basketball teams helping the next generation
No. 24 Marquette is 0-5 against ranked opponents and 0-2 at home this season.
No. 24 Marquette swept for second time in two days
Marquette is 0-4 against ranked opponents this season.
Marquette gets swept by Pitt in home opener
Marquette celebrates during its 1-0 win over crosstown-rival University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette wins at Milwaukee for the first time since 2013
Marquette golf heads to the Gopher Invitational Sunday at Windsong Farm Golf Club. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette finishes sixth at the Intercollegiate
Senior forward Alexa Maletis was one of five Marquette womens soccer players to play for FC Milwaukee Torrent. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Golden Eagles find familial connection in offseason
More in Volleyball
Four of Marquette volleyballs next six opponents are ranked. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Ranked teams dominate upcoming slate
92,003 fans went to watch Omaha vs Nebraska volleyball, the most of any womens sporting event in history. (Photo courtesy of Nebraska Athletics.)
ALBRIGHT: We need to keep giving women's athletics the stage
Marquette moves to 2-3 on the season after going winless in its two games in Kansas. (Photo courtesy of Marquette athletics.)
Marquette goes 0-2 in Kansas Invitational
Marquette volleyball leaves the Flyer Invitational 2-1. (Photo courtesy of Marquette athletics.)
Marquette goes 2-1 in Flyer Invitational
Marquette volleyball has four 2023 All-Big East Preseason Team honorees, the most of any team in the conference.
SEASON PREVIEW: No. 12 ranking gives volleyball high expectations
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Women's volleyball partners with Journey 21 and Hunger Task Force in effort to give back to Milwaukee community
About the Contributors
Jack Albright, Sports Reporter
Jack is a Sports Reporter at the Wire. He  is a first-year from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism In his free time, Jack enjoys watching sports. He also wants to travel the world and learn another language. This year Jack is looking forward to gaining experience in all areas of the Wire. 
Keifer Russell, Staff Photographer
Keifer is a Staff Photographer at the Wire. He is a sophomore from Whitefish Bay, WI studying digital media and minoring in public relations. In his free time, Keifer enjoys rock climbing and photography. This year Keifer is looking forward to expanding his photography experience.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *