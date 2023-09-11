Plugged-in: Historic for some, disastrous for others

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.
Volleyball’s Weekend to Forget
Marquette started the year as the No. 12 team in the country, then fell to No. 19, then No. 24. Tomorrow, it is likely the Golden Eagles won’t be ranked at all.
- Over the weekend, Marquette got swept two times in a row at the Al McGuire Center for the first time in two years.
- Against No. 9 Pitt Friday night, the Golden Eagles hit .050 while the Panthers hit .333.
- In Sunday afternoon’s 3-0 loss to No. 18 Tennessee, Marquette looked better offensively, but could not stop the Volunteers’ attack.
“We call it death by 10,000 paper cuts,” Marquette head coach Ryan Theis said after Friday’s loss.
Men’s Soccer Can’t Stop Scoring
The unofficial No. 27 team in the country Golden Eagles are finding the back of the net. A lot.
- Marquette beat University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley 3-1 Friday night at Valley Fields.
- The Golden Eagles scored three goals in the first 10 minutes.
- This season, four players have at least two goals and graduate student forward Brooklyn Merl leads the team with four.
Women’s Soccer Leaves Shorewood Victorious
For the first time under head coach Frank Pelaez, Marquette beat University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. It also is the first time the Golden Eagles beat the Panthers at Engelmann Stadium since 2013.
- Sophomore forward Josie Bieda’s game-winning goal in the 83rd minute ended a 400+ minute scoring drought for Marquette.
GOAL!!!! Josie Bieda battles through contact and MU has the lead with six minutes left! pic.twitter.com/zATQl5mzUx
— MARQUETTE Soccer (@MarquetteWSOC) September 8, 2023
“We focused a lot this week on energy (and) execution and they did those today,” Pelaez said after the win.
Happening This Week:
- Men’s soccer vs. No. 21 Wisconsin Monday 7 p.m. at Valley Fields. Follow @MatthewBaltzMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
- Volleyball vs. No. 1 Wisconsin Wednesday 7 p.m. at Fiserv Forum. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
- Women’s soccer vs. Western Michigan Thursday 7 p.m. at Valley Fields. Follow @KaylynnWrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
This story was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.