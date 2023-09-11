Plugged-in: Historic for some, disastrous for others

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Volleyball’s Weekend to Forget

Marquette started the year as the No. 12 team in the country, then fell to No. 19, then No. 24. Tomorrow, it is likely the Golden Eagles won’t be ranked at all.

Over the weekend, Marquette got swept two times in a row at the Al McGuire Center for the first time in two years.

Against No. 9 Pitt Friday night

In Sunday afternoon’s 3-0 loss to No. 18 Tennessee

“We call it death by 10,000 paper cuts,” Marquette head coach Ryan Theis said after Friday’s loss.

Men’s Soccer Can’t Stop Scoring

The unofficial No. 27 team in the country Golden Eagles are finding the back of the net. A lot.

Marquette beat University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley 3-1 Friday night at Valley Fields

The Golden Eagles scored three goals in the first 10 minutes.

This season, four players have at least two goals and graduate student forward Brooklyn Merl leads the team with four.

Women’s Soccer Leaves Shorewood Victorious

For the first time under head coach Frank Pelaez, Marquette beat University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. It also is the first time the Golden Eagles beat the Panthers at Engelmann Stadium since 2013.

Sophomore forward Josie Bieda’s game-winning goal in the 83rd minute ended a 400+ minute scoring drought for Marquette.

GOAL!!!! Josie Bieda battles through contact and MU has the lead with six minutes left! pic.twitter.com/zATQl5mzUx — MARQUETTE Soccer (@MarquetteWSOC) September 8, 2023

“We focused a lot this week on energy (and) execution and they did those today,” Pelaez said after the win.

Happening This Week:

Men’s soccer vs. No. 21 Wisconsin Monday 7 p.m. at Valley Fields. Follow @MatthewBaltzMU

Volleyball vs. No. 1 Wisconsin Wednesday 7 p.m. at Fiserv Forum. Follow @JackAlbrightMU

Women’s soccer vs. Western Michigan Thursday 7 p.m. at Valley Fields. Follow @KaylynnWrightMU