Marquette moves to 5-0 at home in 3-1 win over UTRGV

Senior forward Beto Soto’s two-goal start helped Marquette men’s soccer establish a three goal lead early, which secured a 3-1 victory over University of Texas- Rio Grande Valley (2-3) Friday night at Valley Fields.

“I think we really did well in the first half, we created a lot of chances, and the win feels really good,” Marquette head coach Louis Bennett said. They’re a good team, they’re going to win some games- they have some really good players, they play a nice style. The first fifteen minutes overwhelmed them, and set a big wedge in their ability to get back into the game.”



The Golden Eagles (5-0) continue their undefeated streak at home.

Red-Hot Start

The Golden Eagles started the match on the front-foot, scoring three goals in the first ten minutes.

By the 3rd minute, Soto tallied two goals and Marquette had its insurance goal.

“We knew how we were going to press them, and we pressed,” Bennett said. “I felt that Beto Soto was fantastic in the first 20-25 minutes. I was really happy with how we came out.”

Graduate student forward Brooklyn Merl — the reigning Big East Offensive Player of the Week — slotted the ball into the back of the net from the penalty spot to put the Golden Eagles up 3-0.

Statistical Leaders

Soto led Marquette with his two quick goals and five shots. Senior forward Noah Madrigal also attempted three shots.

Sophomore goalkeeper Ludvig Malberg finished with six saves. In their last four games, the Golden Eagles have only allowed one goal.

“(Ludvig) has been playing really well, probably some of the best soccer since he came here,” Bennett said. “He’s become bigger, more comfortable and confident.”

UTRGV’s first-year forward Keaviano Francis put two shots on goal for the Vaqueros.

A Physical Match

UTRGV graduate student forward Bryant Farkarlun snapped Malberg’s clean sheet streak with a 16th minute goal to make it 3-1.

There was a lot of contact in the rest of the first half, and that continued in a hard-fought and chippy second half, which ended with a combined 38 fouls for both teams.

Up Next

Marquette wraps up its home stretch against Wisconsin (3-1) Monday, Sept. 11. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CST at Valley Fields.

This article was written by Mikey Severson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MSeversonMU