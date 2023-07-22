The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Pitchfork Music Festival: Day One Recap

Recapping the first day of Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival
Sofía Cortés and Sam Baughn
July 22, 2023
Pitchforks+Red+Stage+on+Day+One
Photo by Sam Baughn
Pitchfork’s Red Stage on Day One

 

Day One of Pitchfork Music Festival kicked off on Friday, with music lovers spilling into Union Park to view 14 performances throughout the festival’s three stages. It was a day of nonstop fun with standout performances. Here’s our day one recap, detailing a few of the day’s most notable performances and moments.

 

Nourished by Time

Nourished By Time performs on Pitchfork’s Green Stage on Day One of the festival. (Photo by Keifer Russell)

The day started out promptly at 1:00 p.m. with a set from experimental pop and indie artist Nourished by Time. Nourished joined the festival late, replacing Roc Marciano & The Alchemist after they dropped out of the festival. Though unfamiliar with their music, Nourished set the stage right with an enjoyable and visually striking performance.

The crowd was significantly bigger than expected for an early show, but the large crowd only seemed to embolden Nourished’s performance. He walked around the stage with a flag attached to his microphone, unbridled confidence, while laying down vibey synthwave beats and impeccable vocals. The Marquette Wire got the chance to chat with Nourished by Time following his set, which you can find coming soon to the Marquette Wires post-festival coverage. — Sam Baughn

MAVI

 

Mavi performs at Pitchfork’s Blue Stage on Day One of the festival. (Photo by Keifer Russell)

MAVI, a rapper from North Carolina, stormed the blue stage at 2:45 p.m. with his unmistakable stage presence. With a unique flow and energy, he was sure to keep the crowd focused on him throughout his set.

 

Accompanied by Lord Gulley from Bruiser Brigade, MAVI performed tracks from both his debut album “Let the Sun Talk” and his newest album release “Laughing so hard, it Hurts.” During one of his closing songs, MAVI got the entire audience to sing the opening sampled lines “just because I love you” from his song “Self Love”. The audience proceeded to sing as MAVI rapped over their collective voices. — Sofía Cortés

 

Nation of Language

Nation of Language performs on Pitchfork’s Red Stage on Day One of the festival. (Photo by Sam Baughn)

Nation of Language came to the Green Stage at 4:15 for a 55-minute set, marking the halfway point in day one of the festival. Though the indie new wave sounds were captivating, the best part of their set was the band’s movement. Each member was clearly having the time of their life, moving around stage with exaggerated dance, channeling the music they played throughout their entire bodies. Nation of Language’s singer, Ian Devaney, embraced this energy best, performing with frenetic ease, creating an engaging and fun midpoint for the show. — Sam Baughn

Jlin

Jlin performs on Pitchfork’s Blue Stage on Day One of the festival (Photo by Sam Baughn)

During Jlin’s set on the blue stage, the audience was completely captivated by her electronic sound and energy. Without a moment of silence, and impeccable transitions between songs, nobody could sit still.

Jlin was using a mixture of backtracks and live production that blew the crowd away. She’s known for her involvement in Chicago’s juke/footwork scene, and her collaborations with artists such as Bjork have really made her a notable name in the production industry. Though Jlin’s set didn’t include any live vocals, her music was enough to speak for herself. —Sofía Cortés

 

 

 

Ric Wilson

Ric Wilson performs on Pitchfork’s Blue Stage during Day One of the Festival. (Photo by Keifer Russell)

Ric Wilson, a Chicago local, who performed at Marquette’s very own Spring Concert, had an audience that was eagerly expecting his arrival as the crowd watched his band prepare for the long-awaited set. The trumpet began to play, followed by drums, guitar and Kiéla Adira’s incredible vocals that welcomed Wilson to the stage.

Wilson opened with his song “COCOA BADASS,” accompanied by striking and dramatic dancing by the entire band. Wilson and his band made sure to stand out being one of the only performers who decided to decorate the stage that was lined with giant mirrored spheres that made for a notable visual experience. Wilson and his band performed with beautiful chemistry, stage presence and vocals, with one of the most highly engaged crowds of day one. —Sofía Cortés

Day One of Pitchfork concluded with a stunning performance by one of the festival’s headliners, The Smile. You can find a full headliner recap here.

This story was written by Sam Baughn and Sofía Cortés. They can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Palm performs at Pitchforks Blue Stage
Pitchfork Music Festival: Day Three Recap
Adrienne Lenker of Big Thief headlining Day Two at Pitchforks Green stage
Big Thief: Pitchfork Headliner Recap
Crowds prepare for Day Two of Pitchfork Music Festival
Pitchfork Music Festival: Day Two Recap
Graphic Courtesy of Pitchfork Music Festival
Pitchfork Preview
Graphic Courtesy of Pitchfork Music Festival
Pitchfork Music Festival: A Guideline
Graphic by Sam Baughn
Review: 2023's 7 best albums thus far
More in Pitchfork Music Festival
Thom Yorke and The Smile headline Pitchfork Music Festival.
The Smile: Pitchfork Headliner Recap
More in Radio
Annie DiRussos latest album covered the joys and fears of growing up.
REVIEW: Annie DiRusso headlines the Back Room
Marquette community handles inflation
Marquette community handles inflation
Julia Basurto-Gutierrez is studying to be a mechanical engineering.
JOURNAL: Crossing the stage
100 gecs performed in Milwaukee at The Sylvee last Sunday.
REVIEW: 100 Gecs and Machine Girl's sold out show
Wallen played hits like Last Night, Everything I Love and Wasted on You.
REVIEW: Morgan Wallen begins tour in Milwaukee
Future and Friends stop at Fiserv Forum with tour One Big Party.
Rashad's Records: Future and Friends Puts On a Show For Milwaukee
About the Contributors
Sofía Cortés, Arts & Entertainment Reporter
Sofía is an Arts & Entertainment Reporter and on-air host at the Wire. She is a sophomore from Dorado, Puerto Rico and Watertown, WI studying (journalism and minoring in writing intensive . In her free time, Sofía enjoys making art and listening to music. This year Sofía is looking forward to meeting new people and developing as a writer at the Wire.
Sam Baughn, Assistant Music Director
Sam is the Assistant Music Director for MUR at the Wire. He is a junior from Stoughton, WI studying digital media and minoring in English literature. In his free time, Sam enjoys cooking and baking. He also enjoys collecting vinyl records.  This year Sam is looking forward to getting more involved in Milwaukee's music community and getting the chance to share new music with the Marquette community.
Sam
Sam B
keif

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *