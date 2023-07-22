Pitchfork Music Festival: Day One Recap

Day One of Pitchfork Music Festival kicked off on Friday, with music lovers spilling into Union Park to view 14 performances throughout the festival’s three stages. It was a day of nonstop fun with standout performances. Here’s our day one recap, detailing a few of the day’s most notable performances and moments.

Nourished by Time

The day started out promptly at 1:00 p.m. with a set from experimental pop and indie artist Nourished by Time. Nourished joined the festival late, replacing Roc Marciano & The Alchemist after they dropped out of the festival. Though unfamiliar with their music, Nourished set the stage right with an enjoyable and visually striking performance.

The crowd was significantly bigger than expected for an early show, but the large crowd only seemed to embolden Nourished’s performance. He walked around the stage with a flag attached to his microphone, unbridled confidence, while laying down vibey synthwave beats and impeccable vocals. The Marquette Wire got the chance to chat with Nourished by Time following his set, which you can find coming soon to the Marquette Wires post-festival coverage. — Sam Baughn

MAVI

MAVI, a rapper from North Carolina, stormed the blue stage at 2:45 p.m. with his unmistakable stage presence. With a unique flow and energy, he was sure to keep the crowd focused on him throughout his set.

Accompanied by Lord Gulley from Bruiser Brigade, MAVI performed tracks from both his debut album “Let the Sun Talk” and his newest album release “Laughing so hard, it Hurts.” During one of his closing songs, MAVI got the entire audience to sing the opening sampled lines “just because I love you” from his song “Self Love”. The audience proceeded to sing as MAVI rapped over their collective voices. — Sofía Cortés

Nation of Language

Nation of Language came to the Green Stage at 4:15 for a 55-minute set, marking the halfway point in day one of the festival. Though the indie new wave sounds were captivating, the best part of their set was the band’s movement. Each member was clearly having the time of their life, moving around stage with exaggerated dance, channeling the music they played throughout their entire bodies. Nation of Language’s singer, Ian Devaney, embraced this energy best, performing with frenetic ease, creating an engaging and fun midpoint for the show. — Sam Baughn

Jlin

During Jlin’s set on the blue stage, the audience was completely captivated by her electronic sound and energy. Without a moment of silence, and impeccable transitions between songs, nobody could sit still.

Jlin was using a mixture of backtracks and live production that blew the crowd away. She’s known for her involvement in Chicago’s juke/footwork scene, and her collaborations with artists such as Bjork have really made her a notable name in the production industry. Though Jlin’s set didn’t include any live vocals, her music was enough to speak for herself. —Sofía Cortés

Ric Wilson

Ric Wilson, a Chicago local, who performed at Marquette’s very own Spring Concert, had an audience that was eagerly expecting his arrival as the crowd watched his band prepare for the long-awaited set. The trumpet began to play, followed by drums, guitar and Kiéla Adira’s incredible vocals that welcomed Wilson to the stage.

Wilson opened with his song “COCOA BADASS,” accompanied by striking and dramatic dancing by the entire band. Wilson and his band made sure to stand out being one of the only performers who decided to decorate the stage that was lined with giant mirrored spheres that made for a notable visual experience. Wilson and his band performed with beautiful chemistry, stage presence and vocals, with one of the most highly engaged crowds of day one. —Sofía Cortés

Day One of Pitchfork concluded with a stunning performance by one of the festival’s headliners, The Smile. You can find a full headliner recap here.

