Pitchfork Music Festival: Day One Photo Gallery

Photo Memories from Day One of Pitchfork Music Festival.
July 28, 2023
Photo by Sam Baughn

Nourished By Time

Contour

Sen Morimoto

Mavi

Axel Boman

Nation of Language

Jlin

Ric Wilson

The Smile
About the Contributors
Keifer Russell, Staff Photographer
Keifer is a Staff Photographer at the Wire. He is a sophomore from Whitefish Bay, WI studying digital media and minoring in public relations. In his free time, Keifer enjoys rock climbing and photography. This year Keifer is looking forward to expanding his photography experience.
Sam Baughn, Assistant Music Director
Sam is the Assistant Music Director for MUR at the Wire. He is a junior from Stoughton, WI studying digital media and minoring in English literature. In his free time, Sam enjoys cooking and baking. He also enjoys collecting vinyl records.  This year Sam is looking forward to getting more involved in Milwaukee's music community and getting the chance to share new music with the Marquette community.

