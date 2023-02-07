National Marquette Day fashion rocks campus

This year on National Marquette Day students were sporting their best blue and gold attire on campus. Every year on NMD, the Men’s Basketball team plays and students dress up and go all-out for the big day. Here’s what students were seen wearing this year.

The weather was a deciding factor for some students’ outfit decisions. The low for the day was 8 degrees while the high was 35 degrees. Trends this year for students included wearing significant layers of clothes and even thick winter coats.

Many students were seen wearing various kinds of hats in an attempt to add some layering to combat the weather. Some were wearing Marquette stocking hats, baseball caps, earmuffs, and even ski masks were seen around campus.

Olivia Levine, sophomore in the College of Nursing, said that she ended up wearing light yellow pastel jeans from ASOS, a cropped, blue Marquette top from the Spirit Shop, a navy-blue puffer jacket from The North Face and boots from Hunter.

“I would say that the weather definitely affected my outfit ideas. I originally was planning on wearing a cuter, fuzzy jacket, however, after seeing the weather for Saturday I decided a winter coat would be best! Additionally, my shoe choice has been affected as I don’t want to lose complete feeling in my toes,” Levine said.

Few students decided to bear the weather and wore just shorts or a T-shirt. Although the day was on the colder side, the sun was still shining which led many students to incorporate sunglasses into their looks. Some even had pale-yellow tinted glasses with the words “Marquette” written on the bottom in royal blue letters.

Marquette students made sure to think of every last detail when it comes to NMD. Nail art was a common theme throughout the day. Some were seen with festive nails, with anything from blue and gold designs, bedazzled diamonds and fun charms on student’s nails. Others even painted the MU logo or their favorite players’ jersey numbers on their nails.

In an attempt to stand out from the crowd, some students like to dress in anything from fluffy yellow boas, to bedazzled cowboy hats, to full on eagle onesies. While some do like to incorporate the MU logo into their outfits, others like to dress solely based on the Marquette color palette by incorporating different blues and golds.

Tom Oeffling, first-year in the College of Education, and Luke Tinsley, first-year in the College of Engineering, were spotted in full black-tie attire. Both were dressed in yellow suits, finished with blue details.

“I knew it was going to be cold, so I went to the thrift store, found a suit for $10, and it just happened to be yellow, a great deal that couldn’t be resisted,” Oeffling said.

Some students like to dress up by reppin’ the MU logo, but others like to dress based on the Marquette color palette by incorporating different blues and golds into their outfits whether that means keeping it simple or leaning towards the fancier side of NMD fashion.

“I decided to wear a suit because it’s warm and yellow is one of Marquette’s colors,” Tinsley said.

Many different kinds of accessories can be spotted on NMD as well. Students decorate their faces with glitter, MU temporary tattoos and sometimes festive makeup. Many were also seen wearing blue and gold beads, foam fingers, and jerseys to rep their favorite Marquette basketball players at the annual game. Blue and gold rings, necklaces, and earrings were another common accessory that completed many student’s NMD looks.

Some students on campus also like to get creative for NMD and make their own apparel. Jillian Hansen, first-year in the College of Nursing, reworked one of her jackets by painting the Marquette logo on the back, complete with blue and gold stars.

“Over winter break I was really bored and decided to make this jacket. Although it took three days, it was pretty simple finding a picture online and using that as my reference while I freehanded the Marquette Logo onto the back,” Hansen said.

Students found ways to pull together outfits that represent Marquette, while at the same time students’ individuality still shined through.

This story was written by Sofía Cortés. She can be reached at [email protected]