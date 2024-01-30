The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

‘The Can, The Myth, The legend’

Blue & Gold Brewing introduces 2024 Ale named after McCormick Hall.
Byline photo of Trinity Zapotocky
Trinity Zapotocky, Assistant News EditorJanuary 30, 2024
Blue+%26+Gold+Brewing+collaborated+with+Good+City+Brewing+to+create+the+ale.
Photo by Sarah Richardson
Blue & Gold Brewing collaborated with Good City Brewing to create the ale.

This year’s current Blue & Gold brewing team, consisting of five undergraduate Marquette students and mentors from partner breweries, decided to bring back the “nostalgia and memorabilia” through this release, referring to it as “The Can, The Myth, the Legend.”

On National Marquette Day, Feb. 10, Blue & Gold Brewing Company is releasing their second beer, “The Beer Can,” inspired by Marquette’s old dormitory, McCormick Hall, that used to house first-year students until it was demolished in 2019.

Students over the age of 21 can purchase the beer at Fiserv Forum during the Marquette basketball game vs. St. Johns. Joe Yeado, a founder and president of Gathering Place Brewing and mentor, said the plan is to have the beer available after National Marquette Day as well, at the retail stores listed on their website, such as Avenue Liquor Store, Caffrey’s Pub, Discount Liquor, Broken Bat Brewing Co. and more.

The dorm itself was around for over 50 years and used to be where the O’Brien business building currently is.

“The Beer Can” nickname was given to McCormick because of its architectural structure shaped like a beer can and its location in the heart of Milwaukee, a prominent brewing city.

Stella Quinlan, director of graphic design for Blue & Gold, said during the brainstorming process they had to come up with ideas to either match or surpass the hype and excitement that last year’s ’77 Golden Ale brought.

“Through a few conversations as a team and with the rest of our beer board, including our mentors and partners, we landed on the idea of McCormick because it is something not solely unique to just basketball fans,” Quinlan said. “It is unique to the Marquette identity as a whole, especially our alumni.”

For the can design itself, which features a faded white picture of the notorious McCormick Hall on a navy blue background with gold lettering, Quinlan said she wanted a retro vibe to distinguish this year’s can from last year.

“I wanted to find something that encouraged that nostalgia and brought back those memories for alumni… so I was thinking more vintage collegiate. Then through some visual research and mood boards and playing around, we landed on this very sleek, dark can that has very vintage vibes,” Quinlan said.

The group hopes the packaging will provide a sense of nostalgia for alumni.

For the flavor, the students began by taste-testing varieties of different beers with their partner mentors at Gathering Place Brewing Company, Good City Brewing and Broken Bat Brewery Company, all Milwaukeebased breweries.

Sarah Richardson, director of engagement and promotions, said this past Halloween they went to the Gathering Place where they tried multiple beer samples that already exist, primarily from Broken Bat and Gathering Place, and some from Good City.

Richardson said their team also had discussions on how long it takes to brew beer. Since it takes almost a month to brew a lager, they decided to do an ale again for their beer of choice.

“We want to set us up for next year if the company wants to expand more on the types of beer next year, but for now we essentially tried the flavors and took notes down on what they liked and didn’t like,” Richardson said. “We went to brewers and were like, this is what we want the beer to taste like,’ and from there they went to their brewers to start the flavor.”

“The Beer Can” is a cream ale has fruit and citrus notes, with hints of chinook hops.

“We’re giving back to the people before us, while also giving back to the people before us and the people who will come after us,” Quinlan said. “This kind of legacy of like what is Marquette at its core and celebrating around that.”

D’Angelo Alvarado, director of entrepreneurship and finance, said they hope to sell out and have high expectations for this year’s product.

“We are satisfied with what’s coming out and we just hope that the student population and the alumni appreciate our efforts to make a little bit of memorabilia come back,” Alvarado said.

Owen Krappman, director of logistics and operations, there has been sales meetings to bridge the gap between the tap rooms, the brewers, the distributors and the retail locations.

Yeado was introduced to the project by Broken Bat owner Tim Pauly.

“It all seemed to fit so perfectly for this second iteration of the Marquette beer project that we would honor the building thousands of students called home over the years,” Yeado said.

As a mentor, Yeado said they provide the students with guidance on what the industry looks like, such as the landscape of the beer industry, who are big players, what is craft beer and more.

“We give them some background information on some of the issues that go into pricing and distribution and how we get the beer from the factor, from the brewery, out into the consumer’s hand,” Yead0 said. “We’ve built relationships, and we share those relationships with retail accounts, bars, restaurants.”

As far as what the future holds, Krappman said a priority goal is to be profitable and build on the solid foundation that was established from last year’s Golden Ale. He said their canning day is Jan. 30, when they will see their product in its full form.

This story was written by Trinity Zapotocky. She can be reached at [email protected]

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with alumni
Photo via Meaghan and Tyler OBrien
JOURNAL: Imagine If We Never Met
St. Joan of Arc Chapel located on Marquettes campus. Marquette Wire stock photo
Editorial: Moving on after Marquette
JOURNAL: Marquette History
JOURNAL: Marquette History
An informational lunch will be held in Zilber Hall April 20
Mentorship program begins new recruitment for 2022-23
Also tagged with Blue & Gold Brewing
Blue and Gold Brewing will release 3 coffee blends for the holidays. Photo courtesy of Marquette University.
Blue & Gold Brewing introduces coffee blends in collaboration with Stone Creek Coffee
Also tagged with National Marquette Day
The Marquette themed beer was served at the National Marquette Day games.
Blue & Gold Brewing looks to sell the rest of its beer
National Marquette Day fashion was all about blue and gold, staying warm and showing Marquette pride.
National Marquette Day fashion rocks campus
PATEL: Drinking age needs to be raised to 25
NIEZGODA: Lower the Drinking Age to 18
About the Contributor
Trinity Zapotocky, Assistant News Editor
Trinity Zapotocky is a sophomore studying Communications and Marketing. She is from Naperville, Illinois and is currently the Assistant News Editor for the Marquette Wire. In her free time she enjoys reading, watching Gilmore Girls, going to the gym, and trying new coffee spots. Trinity is excited to cover important news and grow at the Wire this year.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *