Cute, sustainable fashion throughout Milwaukee

Marquette students are concerned about sustainability and working to find different ways to bring sustainable fashion options to campus. ReWear It Marquette is a student-run, clothing swap project that brings sustainable fashion right to Marquette.

“I started ReWear It Marquette with my friend, Paula Paliwoda, this past fall in order to make sustainable fashion more accessible to the Marquette community. Once a month, we host clothing swaps in the AMU where students can donate their clothes and get “new” ones for free. We encourage people to follow us on Instagram @rewearitmu for more information on how to swap with us!”, said second year student Elizabeth Grout.

Selling at consignment and secondhand stores is a great way to free up some closet space and even earn some extra cashback on your used and unwanted clothes. Shopping secondhand is also an option for those who want to shop sustainably. From brand-new items to timeless vintage pieces- these local boutiques and shops have it all when it comes to sustainable fashion in the Milwaukee area.

Bandit MKE

1224 E Brady St, Milwaukee, WI, 53233

Bandit MKE first began as a small pop-up shop traveling throughout the Midwest selling vintage clothing and accessories. A few years later, Bandit officially opened their doors as a consignment shop in the East Village of Milwaukee.

Their clothing is all second-hand but always in near-to-perfect condition, curated on a buy/sell basis with their customers.

On the inside, Bandit is full of color, eclectic décor and a wall covered in accessories. It feels like traveling through different decades, looking through all of the different racks of clothes at Bandit. From fur hats to blinged-out vests, there is truly something for every kind of style.

“My favorite thing about being a co-owner of the store would have to be seeing different pieces of clothing travel through time and the looks on the customer’s faces when they find something they love,” Michelle Eigenberger, Bandit MKE co-owner, said.

Retique

90 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Located in the Third Ward, Retique doesn’t sell just any ordinary items. Owned by Goodwill, Retique’s mission is to bring high-end secondhand clothing, accessories , and even decor to Milwaukee.

The store mainly focuses on quality and name-brand items. Everything in the store is brought in from different donation centers across the Midwest and from walk-in donations. Unlike consignment stores, Retique does not offer compensation for pieces brought in. Instead, the money is used to fund the Goodwill mission.

The Goodwill mission focuses on helping people find opportunities in both education and employment.

Their clothing is priced a little higher than most secondhand shops in the area, but that’s because their quality of clothing is higher as well. In comparison to most department stores and online boutiques, their prices are still much lower.

Lela Boutique | Milwaukee New, Vintage and Consignment Fashion

321 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Lela Boutique is a consignment store that brings sustainability to Milwaukee by selling both second-hand and brand-new clothes and accessories. It’s definitely the place for those who like to mix and match both vintage and modern pieces.

They curate gently used items on a buy/sell basis and by appointment only.

“Lela Boutique has been offering sustainable fashion for 20 years, and the thrill of the hunt in finding used clothing to fit your personal style is what it’s all about,” said Carrie Arrouete, owner of Lela Boutique.

