Women’s basketball releases 2021-22 non-conference schedule

Marquette women’s basketball head coach Megan Duffy announced the Golden Eagles’ 2021-22 non-conference schedule in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

“Our goal in non-conference is always to prepare us in every way possible for BIG EAST play,” Duffy said in a statement. “Our focus as we get started this season is to blend a roster of returners and new players.

The Golden Eagles will open up the season at the Al McGuire Center, where they will matchup against the Alcorn State University Braves Nov. 9.

Marquette will then conclude the homestand with contests against NJIT Nov. 12 and Southern University Nov. 15.

Four days later on Nov. 19, the Golden Eagles will head on the road for the first time this season when they head west to take on Colorado. The Buffaloes went 12-11, 8-8 Pac-12 last season.

Then Marquette will spend Thanksgiving in Daytona Beach, Florida for the Daytona Beach Invitational. The Golden Eagles are slated to face Middle Tennessee State University Nov. 26 and Georgia Nov. 27.

The final game of the team’s four game road trip will be to the Klotsche Center Dec. 8 for the Milwaukee Cup. The Panthers defeated the Golden Eagles 64-55 in the last matchup of the cross-town rivalry but MU leads the all-time series 8-2.

North Dakota will travel to Milwaukee Dec. 11. The Golden Eagles will look to sweep the home-and-home with Fighting Hawks after Marquette defeated North Dakota 90-82 last year in Grand Forks.

Three days before Christmas Day, MU will host Cincinnati to round out the non-league schedule. Despite a 8-16 overall record last season, the Bearcats return seven players from last year. Senior Arame Niang and sophomore Jillian Hayes headline the returners for head coach Michelle Clark-Heard.

The team also announced season tickets for the upcoming season are now available.

“We look forward to a fresh start and welcoming our fans, families and alums back to the Al McGuire Center,” Duffy said in a statement.

Marquette’s BIG EAST schedule will be announced in September, but will consists of 10 home games with two against national powerhouses UConn and DePaul.

This story was written by Sam Arco. He can be reached at samuel.arco@marquette.edu or on Twitter @sam_i_am119.