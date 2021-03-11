Women’s soccer falls to Butler for its first loss this season

The women’s soccer team huddles during Marquette’s 5-0 win over Chicago State. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Marquette women’s soccer team suffered a setback Thursday afternoon, losing on the road to Butler 1-0 for their first loss of the season.

The Bulldogs came out striking as forward Anja Savich and midfielder Alli Leonard put together a combined total of three shots in the first three minutes of play, but all went wide.

Six minutes later, at the 8:12 mark, midfielder Katie Soderstrom attempted the first shot on next net for Butler. Marquette first-year goalkeeper Lauren Schill made the save to keep the game scoreless.

Junior forward Alyssa Bombacino had the Golden Eagles’ first shot in the 25 minute, but Butler’s redshirt junior Stephanie Rodriquez came up with the save.

In the 32nd minute mark, the Bulldogs had another scoring chance opportunity as Gretchen Skoglund broke free into a 1-on-1 opportunity with Schill. The Pewaukee, Wisconsin native came up with another save for the Golden Eagles to keep the match at stand still.

For the second consecutive game, Marquette headed into halftime tied 0-0.

In the 84th minute, Butler received another opportunity to find the game’s first goal of the game earning their fourth corner kick of the afternoon.

First-year defender Claire Farrington connected on the corner kick with a header to put it in the back of the net to give the Bulldogs the 1-0 lead.

Marquette struggled offensively Thursday afternoon. The Bulldogs outshot the Golden Eagles 21-5, including a 5-1 advantage on shots on goal.

Schill finished the day with four saves and gave up one goal for the Golden Eagles.

Rodriquez finished the day with one save for the Bulldogs. Savich finished with a game-high four shots.

Marquette (3-1, 1-1 BIG EAST) will return to Valley Fields to take on Xavier next Thursday at 12 p.m. CST.

This story was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at john.leuzzi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnLeuzziMU.