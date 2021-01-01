BREAKING: Women’s basketball halts due to positive COVID-19 test

Marquette huddles prior to their 89-40 win over Providence on Dec. 4. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Marquette women’s basketball will pause all basketball activities after an individual within the program tested positive for COVID-19 according to a Marquette Athletics press release.

“The team is going to adhere to doctor and CDC guidelines,” head coach Megan Duffy said in a statement to the Marquette Wire.

It is the second time this year that the Golden Eagles will pause basketball activities. They paused activities back Oct. 21 after a member of the program tested positive.

This comes 11 days after the Golden Eagles last defeated Xavier 69-56 Dec. 22 prior to their Christmas break. Their next three games against DePaul (Jan. 3), Creighton (Jan. 6) and Villanova (Jan. 9) have been postponed.

A Marquette Athletics spokesperson told the Marquette Wire he is awaiting word on how long the shutdown will be.

This story is still developing.

This story was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at john.leuzzi@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnLeuzziMU.