BREAKING: Fiserv Forum will host 2022, 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball First and Second Rounds

The NCAA selected Fiserv Forum, which is partnered with Marquette, to host March Madness games in the 2025 season. The bid to host was a joint effort between Fiserv and Marquette.

Back in April 2017, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center — now Fiserv Forum — was chosen to host the 2022 NCAA First and Second Rounds. The Golden Eagles have served as tournament host at the BMO Harris Bradley Center seven times, including in the 2016-17 season.

“We are looking forward to hosting the 2022 and 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second rounds with Fiserv Forum,” athletic director Bill Scholl said in a statement. “The Bucks have been tremendous partners with the university and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase the arena and city of Milwaukee to college basketball fans from around the country.”

This announcement comes after Wednesday’s unveiling of more than 450 host locations for all Division I-III sports championships from the 2022-23 to 2025-26 seasons. Out of over 3,000 bid submissions from NCAA member schools, conferences and cities competing to host the predetermined rounds for 86 of the 90 championships, “sites were selected by the respective NCAA sport committees and approved by the divisional competition oversight and championships committees.”

The NCAA made these selections based on certain criteria that included “the ability to create an outstanding experience for student-athletes, along with adherence to NCAA sport-specific bid specifications.” Some of these specifications are facilities, ease of travel, availability of lodging and an atmosphere that is safe and respectful for all attendees.

Fellow BIG EAST schools Creighton University, Providence College and St. John’s were also chosen as hosts. St. John’s will host the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Regionals. Creighton will host the 2024 Division I Men’s Basketball First and Second Rounds. Providence will join Marquette in 2025 as a First and Second Round host.

The $524 million Fiserv Forum, which holds a capacity of 17,341 people, became the home of Marquette men’s basketball during the 2018-19 season. Before that, the Golden Eagles played in the Bradley Center. Since the team’s initial season playing at Fiserv, head coach Steve Wojciechowski and his squad have lost a total of six games at home.

Marquette shares Fiserv with the Milwaukee Bucks, who hosted the Eastern Conference Finals in 2019.

“The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship is one of the premier sporting events in the country and we’re excited to welcome the tournament to Fiserv Forum twice in a four-year span,” Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum president Peter Feigin said in a Marquette Athletics statement. “We’re grateful for our partnership with Marquette and we look forward to co-hosting these games in our world-class venue.”

This story was written by Zoe Comerford. She can be reached at isabel.comerford@marquette.edu or on Twitter @zoe_comerford.