Strother transfers out of Marquette women’s basketball

Marquette women’s basketball first-year guard Destiny Strother tweeted Wednesday night that she has transferred to the University of Pittsburgh.

“I would like to first thank God for every opportunity presented to me. I also would like to thank the Marquette coaching staff and student body for welcoming me to the Golden Eagles family out of high school,” Strother said in the tweet. “As for my former teammates at Marquette, they will always hold a special place in my heart. After much reflection, I have decided to complete my studies and athletic career at the University of Pittsburgh. #GoPanthers 💙💛”

Strother’s departure comes after assistant coaches Scott Merritt and Vernette Skeete left for assistant coaching roles at the University of Illinois. As for Megan Duffy, this the first player to transfer during her tenure as head coach.

During her first-year season at MU, the Flint, Michigan, native saw limited time off the bench, playing in just 17 games. She averaged 2.7 minutes, 0.8 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game.

Strother joins New Mexico’s Jayla Everett as the second player to transfer to head coach Lance White’s program this week.

The Panthers went 5-26 overall and 1-17 in the ACC this season. Their season came to an end after losing to Georgia Tech 68-58 in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

Neither the team nor Marquette Athletics announced that Strother entered the transfer portal, but she has already been removed from the team’s roster.

This article was written by John Leuzzi. He can be reached at john.leuzzi@maraquette.edu or on Twitter @JohnLeuzziMU.