Quarantine playlist: 6 songs with new meanings

While many of us are social distancing in the comfort of wherever we call home, it’s not only an unprecedented time in the world but a new chance to find new things to do and enjoy. What’s better than discovering new songs while digging up old ones?

With artists like Dua Lipa and 5 Seconds of Summer releasing new music, it’s a time to explore artistry both new and old. Below are six songs encompassing this new normal we call quarantine. Even though much of the world is currently lacking physical connection, one can always connect with music. Without further ado, here are some top picks from my “Quaran-tunes Playlist.”

“Toxic” — Britney Spears

This is an early 2000s classic. Though Spears is famously known for her meltdown, this song, among a few others, is considered a staple in her career. The beginning has an eerie tone, invoking a sense of fear with some intrigue. In her second line of the song, Spears immediately lets the listeners know she is aware of the dangers of the relationship, yet she allows for the toxicity. In her own words, it’s a “poison paradise.” Whether it’s a song that brings about emotion for the listener due to a shared experience, the song itself has a beat that makes it easy to move to during a dance party of one.

“Don’t Stand So Close to Me” — The Police

Though the title of the song is self-explanatory, it’s an 80s tune that is one of the most popular Police songs. Right now in the world, there is a standard that when around people, do your best to stand six feet away from them. Sting was singing about social distancing way before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The song itself actually hints at sexuality in the classroom, specifically between a teacher and student. The opening line starts, “Young teacher, the subject of schoolgirl fantasy.” It’s a song that could go well with an early morning routine of brushing teeth and getting ready for the day, or it could even bring the vibe of sipping coffee while wanting to get some light homework done online. It’s not too mellow, and it’s not too high-energy either.

“Antisocial” — Ed Sheeran (feat. Travis Scott)

“Antisocial” is a song off Ed Sheeran’s most recent album, “No. 6 Collaborations Project,” and the lyrics emphasize not wanting to be bothered, with Sheeran starting off with “Friday night, and I’m riding solo.” Of course, with quarantine, everyone should be riding solo right now. The beat in the intro and throughout the song gives it focus, as if you’re walking down the street with your hood up just trying to get from point A to point B. It’s a good song to put on a moderately-paced walking playlist. It really reflects that right now, many social places such as bars and restaurants have closed, limiting the ability to be social.

“The Blackest Day” — Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey has a haunting voice and uses it in her music to make you feel like you’re in a dreamlike state. With “The Blackest Day,” she uses chord tones that express tension in the chorus but resolve to a pleasant sound. The song is excellent for drinking some late night tea amid low lighting or even for an early morning of looking out a window longingly. Though the song is heavy, the vibe is calming and velvety. Though she is speaking of a love that’s gone and feels it’s the darkest day since her baby went away, Del Rey can help us reflect on how it’s hard to be without those we love during this trying time.

The Marsh family’s quarantine parody of Les Misérables’ “One Day More”

Along with quarantine songs, there are many parodies that have been created out of the pandemic. For example, a family in England put together a parody of “One Day More” from the musical “Les Misérables.” The family sings lines such as “One more day of online school.” They use skillful harmonies and witty lines to make light of a tough situation. It’s a good video to check out while on a quick lunch break before diving into the next online lecture.

This story was written by Ariana Madson. She can be reached at ariana.madson@marquette.edu.