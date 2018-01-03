WAGNER: Top albums of 2017

Being a lover of almost all genres, here is a look at my favorite albums created in 2017:

2016 was an incredible year for music, and I truly didn’t think 2017 could top it. But as I look at the albums that I have listened to throughout this year, I am in awe at the sheer amount of unforgettable music that was created.

“More Life” – Drake

“More Life” is a hefty album. With 22 tracks, it does take quite a bit of time to get through the album. Yet, with musical gems like “Fake Love,” “Glow” and “Sacrifices,” it is definitely worth it. Its catchy hits sprinkled across the entire album make it easily one of my top albums of this year. Although not my favorite album of Drake’s, it proves how Drake can continuously put out incredible work year after year without stopping.

“Lust for Life”- Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey had been off my radar since her original album “Born to Die.” I felt as though her songs did not have the same hauntingly beautiful feel that I got from her first album. Yet when “Lust for Life” dropped, I immediately became entranced by her again. Every track has the intimate lyrics that Del Rey is known for, as many of the tracks paint stories and ideas of love and life. I feel like she truly has her groove back with the release of this captivating fourth album.

“What if Nothing” – Walk the Moon

Anyone who knows me knows I am absolutely obsessed with Walk the Moon, and have been since the release of their first self-titled album. After three years of waiting, “What if Nothing” was released this November. This album really strays away from their typical indie-pop sound. The album features a large variety of songs from high-energy, guitar-heavy jams to serene, ominous tunes. The band has evolved dramatically from their days of face paint and light-hearted lyrics, now featuring heavy experimental sounds with intense vocals. Overall, I think this album shows a type of intimacy to the group, making it one worth the listen.

“Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1” – Calvin Harris

There’s not much I can really say about this album, except that it features all sorts of jams with a bunch of incredible collaborations, something Harris is known for (Snoop Dogg, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, the list goes on). It is definitely one of my favorite albums of 2017 to dance to, and it provides a lot of different songs that can get you amped up for all different occasions.

“Flower Boy” – Tyler the Creator

Tyler has always been one of my favorite rap artists, yet I seemed to forget about him after his last album “Cherry Bomb” was released. This all changed once “Flower Boy” popped up on my Spotify this July. Flower Boy is a representation of Tyler as a person and the type of art he creates. He is sporadic, yet always remains true to himself and the feelings he wants to display. Flower Boy effectively conveys this, making it an interesting and captivating piece of work.

“American Teen” – Khalid

Ever since this album was released this summer, I have not stop listening to it. Khalid is an up-and-coming artist with incredible vocals and extremely memorable music. Every song on this album reflects on all the different aspects of growing up, from unrequited love to being young, dumb, and broke. He offers a really good variety of slow songs vs. pump up songs, and this album alone motivated me to attend his concert at the Rave this December.

“A Moment Apart” – ODESZA

ODESZA has been my favorite electronic duo for years now, and “A Moment Apart” further solidifies that fact. The album has more vocals than their two previously released albums, but continues to have the refreshing sounds the duo is known for. The album features a variety of dreamy vocals and beats, transporting you into a different world when you listen to it.

“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar

So much can be said about this album, but when it comes down to it, it is simply just an incredible piece of work. Although the album is rather different than Kendrick’s “To Pimp a Butterfly,” it still has extremely powerful lyrics, messages, and collaborations that are signature to him as an artist. I think this is definitely an album that will still be played for many years down the road.

“Ctrl” – SZA

To be honest, I did not discover R&B artist SZA’s new album until October, but I am so glad I did. This was her first full length album, released this June. It features melodic tunes and important lyrics that address a variety of topics concerning women issues such as self-confidence and femininity. It even has some amazing collaborations with artists like Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar. I found her album extremely emotional and unforgettable, and I cannot wait to see what she creates in the future.

“Melodrama” – Lorde

This album has had me in love since the first time I listened to it, and just so happens to be my most played album of 2017 according to Spotify. Melodrama showcases how much Lorde has matured since “Pure Heroine.” Her new album features raw and intense lyrics about growing up, loneliness and love within its tracks. She has managed to capture audiences far and wide with her powerful vocals and electro-pop sound. Lorde has grown up, and her work has grown up with her. Melodrama showcases just that.