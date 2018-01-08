The student news site of Marquette University

Ten of the Best Music Festivals of 2017

Tim Haggerty, Marquette Radio PublicistJanuary 8, 2018Leave a Comment

Credit to ultramusicfestival.com

Credit to ultramusicfestival.com

Credit to ultramusicfestival.com

We all love music and there is very little that beats seeing some of the best bands and artists live in-person. Music Festivals give you a chance to do just that with some major headliners.

This past year was great for music festivals. Here is a look at ten of the best music festival lineups from 2017, in no particular order.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: June 8th-11th in Manchester, Tennessee

Bonnaroo is one of the best festivals year in and year out, and they didn’t disappoint this year. The lineup included U2, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chance the Rapper, The Weeknd, Major Lazer, Lorde and Travis Scott, among others.

Austin City Limits Music Festival: October 6th-8th and October 13th-15th in Austin, Texas

This two-weekend festival featured a packed lineup, with a lot of the big headliners playing both weekends so fans had two chances to attend. This year included Jay-Z, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Killers, Gorillaz, Martin Garrix, Ice Cube and Chance the Rapper as some of the top performers.

Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas: June 16th-18th in Las Vegas, Nevada

EDM fans know that EDC is one of the best festivals of the year. Its lineup is so expansive, it is held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and features eight stages. This year showcased Marshmello, Zedd, Flosstradamus, Kygo, Dillon Francis and hundreds of other outstanding performers.

Coachella’s 2017 lineup poster

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival: April 14-16th and 21-23rd in Coachella Valley, California

One of the more expensive music festivals of the year offers a crazy lineup every time. This year included Lady Gaga, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, Bon Iver, Empire of the Sun, Lorde, Future and so many others. On top of that, there is typically a strong celebrity presence among the concert goers.

Lollapalooza: August 3rd-6th in Grant Park, Chicago

One of the Midwest’s biggest parties happens every year in the heart of downtown Chicago. This year was headlined by local hero Chance the Rapper, The Killers, DJ Snake, Alt-J, Cage the Elephant, Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean and many more.

Made in America: September 2nd-3rd in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia brings a big lineup to the end of festival season every year with Made in America. They delivered once again with Jay-Z, J Cole, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Migos, 21 Savage and more.

Ultra Music Festival: March 24th-26th in Miami, Florida

UMF kicks off the festival season with a bang every year with their crazy visuals and pounding bass. This EDM heavy festival brought the fun with DJs such as Afrojack, Armin Van Buuren, Major Lazer, DJ Snake, Steve Aoki, Tiesto and David Guetta.

The Meadows Music and Arts Festival: September 15th-17th in Queens, New York

This festival is only two years old but has an awesome timing that extends the summer fun into September. 2017’s festival gave us The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Future, Weezer, Jay-Z, Action Bronson and Two Door Cinema Club.

The Governors Ball Music Festival: June 2nd-4th on Randall’s Island, New York

Another fairly new music festival in New York, Governors Ball, has been a ball ever since its inception. 2017 brought the festival Chance the Rapper, Lorde, Flume, Childish Gambino, Wu-Tang Clan, Logic and Phoenix.

Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival: October 28th-29th in Exposition Park, Los Angeles

This Tyler, The Creator run music festival is a doozie for all the rap fans out there. This year featured A$AP Rocky, Mac Miller, Lana Del Rey, Vince Staples, Two Chainz and of course Tyler, the Creator.

Photo by Eran Ryan
Tyler, the Creator and A$AP ROCKY performing at Camp Flog Gnaw 2017. Photo via OCWeekly.com

This year’s festival season was incredible to say the least. If you missed out on these awesome festivals this year, have no fear, as many of the festivals are annual and will be back and bigger than ever in 2018.

