Smoke reported in Olin Engineering Center

Annie Mattea, Executive News Editor|February 20, 2020

Smoke+was+reported+around+8%3A30+p.m.+tonight.+%0A%0APhoto+courtesy+of+Tony+Wiza
Back to Article
Back to Article

Smoke reported in Olin Engineering Center

Smoke was reported around 8:30 p.m. tonight. Photo courtesy of Tony Wiza

Smoke was reported around 8:30 p.m. tonight. Photo courtesy of Tony Wiza

Smoke was reported around 8:30 p.m. tonight. Photo courtesy of Tony Wiza

Smoke was reported around 8:30 p.m. tonight. Photo courtesy of Tony Wiza

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Smoke was reported in Olin Engineering Center around 8:30 p.m. tonight, university spokesperson Chris Stolarski said.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded and determined the smoke was caused by a malfunctioning elevator motor. Nobody was in the elevator, and the building was evacuated. No injuries were reported.

MFD cleared the building and permitted occupants to return.

Facilities Planning and Management is investigating the malfunction.

This story is developing. 