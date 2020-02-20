Smoke reported in Olin Engineering Center
Smoke was reported in Olin Engineering Center around 8:30 p.m. tonight, university spokesperson Chris Stolarski said.
The Milwaukee Fire Department responded and determined the smoke was caused by a malfunctioning elevator motor. Nobody was in the elevator, and the building was evacuated. No injuries were reported.
MFD cleared the building and permitted occupants to return.
Facilities Planning and Management is investigating the malfunction.
This story is developing.