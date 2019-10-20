Marquette student last seen Friday

Annie Mattea, Assistant News Editor|October 20, 2019

Marquette+student+Rakib+Rahman+has+not+been+seen+since+last+Friday.%0AMarquette+Wire+stock+photo.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Marquette student last seen Friday

Marquette student Rakib Rahman has not been seen since last Friday. Marquette Wire stock photo.

Marquette student Rakib Rahman has not been seen since last Friday. Marquette Wire stock photo.

Photo by Maryam Tunio

Marquette student Rakib Rahman has not been seen since last Friday. Marquette Wire stock photo.

Photo by Maryam Tunio

Photo by Maryam Tunio

Marquette student Rakib Rahman has not been seen since last Friday. Marquette Wire stock photo.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Marquette University Police Department is investigating a case of a missing student, Rakib Rahman, a PhD student in electrical and computer engineering. He was last seen Friday at 2 p.m.

“We have no reason to believe in any suspicious circumstances,” assistant MUPD chief Jeff Kranz said.

Kranz said there is no threat to campus.

This story is developing. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email