Marquette student last seen Friday
Marquette University Police Department is investigating a case of a missing student, Rakib Rahman, a PhD student in electrical and computer engineering. He was last seen Friday at 2 p.m.
“We have no reason to believe in any suspicious circumstances,” assistant MUPD chief Jeff Kranz said.
Kranz said there is no threat to campus.
This story is developing.
Annie Mattea is an assistant news editor for the Marquette Wire. She is a sophomore from Grayslake, Illinois, majoring in journalism and minoring in digital...
