Marquette student last seen Friday

Marquette student Rakib Rahman has not been seen since last Friday. Marquette Wire stock photo.

Marquette student Rakib Rahman has not been seen since last Friday. Marquette Wire stock photo.

Marquette student Rakib Rahman has not been seen since last Friday. Marquette Wire stock photo.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Marquette University Police Department is investigating a case of a missing student, Rakib Rahman, a PhD student in electrical and computer engineering. He was last seen Friday at 2 p.m.

“We have no reason to believe in any suspicious circumstances,” assistant MUPD chief Jeff Kranz said.

Kranz said there is no threat to campus.

This story is developing.