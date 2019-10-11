Robbery reported near 19th and Wisconsin Avenue

Sarah Lipo, Executive News Editor|October 11, 2019

A robbery near 19th and Wisconsin Avenue occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. today.

Marquette University Police Department emailed a safety alert at 4:29 p.m. The alert said two suspects approached a Marquette affiliated victim, removing property from their hand and then fled the scene on foot. No weapon was shown and the victim did not sustain physical injuries.

This story is developing.

