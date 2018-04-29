The student news site of Marquette University

Men’s tennis wins the BIG EAST championship

Zoe Comerford, Sports Staff WriterApril 29, 2018Leave a Comment

For the first time in school history, men’s tennis team has won the BIG EAST tournament.

The No. 3-seeded Golden Eagles triumphed 4-1 against No. 1 seed DePaul in the title match this afternoon. This happened after DePaul demolished Marquette, 6-1, eight days ago in Chicago.

After losing the doubles point, Marquette grabbed four singles points in quick succession to win the match. Junior Alvaro Verdu, sophomore Luke Smrek and junior Greg Anderson all triumphed in singles matches that they had lost last Saturday against the Blue Demons.

This is the fourth consecutive year Marquette has played in the championship match. One year ago, the team played in the finals match and narrowly fell to Butler 4-3.

The Golden Eagles finished the season at 17-6 and get an automatic bid to 2018 NCAA Championship. Opening round matches begin on either May 11 or 12.

This story will be updated with quotes from men’s tennis coach Steve Rodecap and players.

