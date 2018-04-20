Exit Interview Extended Version: Shantelle Valentine
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Exit Interview is a mini-series of discussions with Marquette Athletics seniors, allowing them the chance to reflect on their time at the university and look ahead to what’s next.
Women’s basketball’s lone senior, Shantelle Valentine, sat down with the Wire’s Chris Reisner to talk about women’s basketball’s “Family Time,” her struggles with injuries and her close relationship with head coach Carolyn Kieger.
See the full interview above.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.