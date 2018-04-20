The student news site of Marquette University

Exit Interview Extended Version: Shantelle Valentine

Chris Reisner, Assistant Sports ProducerApril 20, 2018Leave a Comment

Video by Chris Reisner

Exit Interview is a mini-series of discussions with Marquette Athletics seniors, allowing them the chance to reflect on their time at the university and look ahead to what’s next.

Women’s basketball’s lone senior, Shantelle Valentine, sat down with the Wire’s Chris Reisner to talk about women’s basketball’s “Family Time,” her struggles with injuries and her close relationship with head coach Carolyn Kieger.

See the full interview above.

