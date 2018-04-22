The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Exit Interview: Daniel Szczepanek Extended Version

Brendan Ploen, Assistant Sports EditorApril 22, 2018Leave a Comment

Brendan Ploen

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Exit Interview is a mini-series of discussions with Marquette Athletics seniors, allowing them the chance to reflect on their time at the university and look ahead to what’s next.

This week, assistant sports editor Brendan Ploen talks with men’s soccer alumni Daniel Szczepanek about his memories of the 2013 BIG EAST title team, his favorite Louis Bennett stories and what lies ahead after graduation.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Soccer

Exit Interview: Daniel Szczepanek

Exit Interview is a mini-series of discussions with Marquette Athletics seniors, allowing them the chance to reflect on their time at the universit...

Men’s soccer team welcomes alumni for homecoming game
Men’s soccer team welcomes alumni for homecoming game
Men’s soccer alumni return to scrimmage current team

The 2018 men's soccer team got a lively scrimmage from some familiar faces: head coach Louis Bennett's former players....

University moves Athletic Performance Research Center to smaller location
University moves Athletic Performance Research Center to smaller location
Men’s soccer uses GPS, InStat to advantage
Men’s soccer uses GPS, InStat to advantage

Other stories filed under Sports

Former Utah State standout McEwen transfers to Marquette
Former Utah State standout McEwen transfers to Marquette
Women’s lacrosse falls at No. 23 Georgetown in overtime
Women’s lacrosse falls at No. 23 Georgetown in overtime
Men’s lax goes almost 25 minutes without scoring in loss to Duke
Men’s lax goes almost 25 minutes without scoring in loss to Duke
Marquette lands transfer guard Chartouny
Marquette lands transfer guard Chartouny
PREVIEW: Marquette heads to Durham for a battle with the Duke Blue Devils
PREVIEW: Marquette heads to Durham for a battle with the Duke Blue Devils