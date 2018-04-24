Exit Interview: Cassy Goodrich

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Exit Interview is a mini-series of discussions with Marquette Athletics seniors, allowing them the chance to reflect on their time at the university and look ahead to what’s next.

This week, Nathan DeSutter talks with track and field star Cassy Goodrich about her impending final BIG EAST championship meet and her record-breaking career at Marquette.