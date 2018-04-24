The student news site of Marquette University

Exit Interview: Cassy Goodrich

Nathan DeSutter, Sports DirectorApril 24, 2018Leave a Comment

Video by Nathan DeSutter

Exit Interview is a mini-series of discussions with Marquette Athletics seniors, allowing them the chance to reflect on their time at the university and look ahead to what’s next.

This week, Nathan DeSutter talks with track and field star Cassy Goodrich about her impending final BIG EAST championship meet and her record-breaking career at Marquette.

