Exit Interview: Cole Blazer

John Steppe, Assistant Sports EditorMay 3, 2018

Video by John Steppe

Exit Interview is a mini-series of discussions with Marquette Athletics seniors, allowing them the chance to reflect on their time at the university and look ahead to what’s next.

This week, John Steppe sits down with men’s lacrosse goalkeeper Cole Blazer to talk about memories of his first start, the direction of lacrosse at Marquette and Joe Amplo’s love of classic cars.

