Exit Interview: Cole Blazer

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Exit Interview is a mini-series of discussions with Marquette Athletics seniors, allowing them the chance to reflect on their time at the university and look ahead to what’s next.

This week, John Steppe sits down with men’s lacrosse goalkeeper Cole Blazer to talk about memories of his first start, the direction of lacrosse at Marquette and Joe Amplo’s love of classic cars.