Exit Interview: Cole Blazer
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Exit Interview is a mini-series of discussions with Marquette Athletics seniors, allowing them the chance to reflect on their time at the university and look ahead to what’s next.
This week, John Steppe sits down with men’s lacrosse goalkeeper Cole Blazer to talk about memories of his first start, the direction of lacrosse at Marquette and Joe Amplo’s love of classic cars.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.