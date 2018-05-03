The student news site of Marquette University

Men’s lacrosse falls short in BIG EAST semifinal loss to Denver

Brendan Ploen, Assistant Sports EditorMay 3, 2018Leave a Comment

Photo by Austin Anderson

Photo by Austin Anderson

Junior attackman John Wagner’s goal with 5:16 remaining in Thursday’s BIG EAST semifinal game against Denver put the men’s lacrosse team on the verge of a comeback for the ages. The Golden Eagles were down only 8-7 after the goal and seemed destined for another one-goal game win.

Soon after, Marquette came crashing back down to Earth. Denver junior attackman Austin French scored one of his game-high five goals at the end of the game to effectively end the Golden Eagles’ season by a 10-7 final score at Villanova Stadium in Philadelphia.

The two-time defending BIG EAST champions will miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015, when they lost to Georgetown in the semifinals also at Villanova Stadium.

Marquette could not get faceoff wins down the stretch as Pioneers’ senior faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste went 14-of-21 on the afternoon. In the process, he became the all-time NCAA leader in faceoff wins with 1,118.

The Golden Eagles were down as many as four goals with 14 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

However, Marquette clawed back with goals from redshirt junior midfielder Jack Zerrillo, freshman attackman Anthony Orsini and Wagner’s extra-man-opportunity goal. Wagner had a team-high three goals on the day, which gave him 30 for the season. It’s the fourth-highest single season goal total in Marquette history

On the ensuing possession, Baptiste won the faceoff and after a long offensive sequence, French found the NCAA’s second-leading scorer in sophomore attackman Ethan Walker, who got open on the right side of the cage. Walker fired one in off the post, making it 9-7 and dashing Marquette’s hopes.

In the first half, Marquette kept it close because of senior faceoff specialist Zach Melillo, who won five of his seven faceoffs on the day. The Pioneers led just 5-3 at halftime.

The Golden Eagles kept pace early in the second quarter, holding the Pioneers scoreless for more than 11 minutes. Pioneers junior midfielder Danny Logan went coast-to-coast and scored with 5.9 seconds remaining in the quarter to kill all of the defensive momentum that Marquette had in the period.

Senior goalie Cole Blazer made nine saves in what proved to be his final college game.

This story will be updated with quotes from Marquette head coach Joe Amplo, John Wagner and Cole Blazer.

