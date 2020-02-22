Offensive onslaught gives men’s lacrosse big road win

Marquette celebrates a goal in their 11-9 loss to Jacksonville on Feb. 15.

Marquette men’s lacrosse earned their second road win of the season Saturday, crushing the Detroit Mercy Titans 18-6.

With a completely revamped offensive unit and lack of senior midfielder Connor McClelland due to injury, Marquette received contributions from a number of other players, with ten Golden Eagles finding the back of the net to set a program record with 18 goals in the game.

The first quarter was up-and-down, with Detroit scoring on their first possession, but Marquette battled right back and headed into the quarter break leading 4-2.

Marquette dominated the second quarter, outscoring the Titans 4-1 in the period and heading into the halftime break leading 8-3.

Senior Peter Henkhaus was the only player to score more than one goal in the first half, as seven Golden Eagles recorded a tally in the opening 30 minutes.

Quarter three saw another impressive offensive outburst from the Golden Eagles, once again outscoring UDM in the frame, this time by a 5-2 margin.

The fourth quarter followed the same trend, as Marquette found the net time and time again to cruise to an 18-6 victory in Michigan.

Henkhaus, senior Ryan Fazio and first-year midfielder Chris Kirschner all tallied hat tricks in the matchup.

First-years Jake Stegman and Griffin Fries each scored twice, and redshirt junior Colin O’Donnell, junior Anthony Orsini, sophomore Holden Patterson and first-year Devon Cowan all put one in the net.

Sophomore faceoff athlete Thomas Washington went 10-for-22 at the X, picking up six ground balls and scoring a goal. Junior goalie John Hulsman made five saves and allowed five goals.

Senior SSDM Luke Anderson scooped up six ground balls and caused two turnovers, while first-year defender Mason Woodward caused three turnovers and picked up three GBs.

For Detroit Mercy, Brett Erskine scored a hat trick of his own, while Ryan Birney, Alex Akins and AJ Van Voorhis tallied one. Ollie Nigh picked up six ground balls, and Alex Jarzembowski went 13-for-22 at the faceoff dot. Between the pipes, Logan Shamblin made nine saves.

Marquette (3-1) stays out on the road for another week, traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Drexel Dragons Saturday at noon.

This article was written by Dan Avington. He can be reached at daniel.avington@marquette.edu or on Twitter @danavington.