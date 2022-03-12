Marquette stumbles down the stretch, falls to Drexel in double overtime

Despite leading for the majority of Saturday afternoon, the Marquette men’s lacrosse team fell to the Drexel University Dragons 11-10 at Valley Fields in double overtime.

The Golden Eagles failed to score in the last 25 minutes of play en-route to the home defeat.

Marquette was led in scoring by first-year attacker Bobby O’Grady once again, as the newcomer netted three goals on the afternoon, giving him a team-high 17 goals on the season.

Despite conceding the first goal of the game two minutes in, Marquette regained the lead 2-1 after scoring two goals in a span of seven seconds from first-year midfielder Hayden Miller and O’Grady.

The Golden Eagles would then end the first period with a two-goal advantage after goals from redshirt sophomore attacker Jake Stegman and O’Grady, giving Marquette a 6-4 lead after the opening frame.

Marquette would retain its lead for the entirety of the second period as O’Grady netted his first half hat-trick, giving Marquette a 7-4 lead with 10:36 left before halftime.

At the break, Marquette led 8-6 after redshirt sophomore midfielder Chris Kirschner scored his sixth goal of the season with a minute remaining in the first half.

First-year attacker Will Foster and Kirschner would both score their second goals of the game in the third period for Marquette, giving the Golden Eagles their biggest lead of the game at 10-7 midway through the frame.

Back-to-back goals from Drexel to cap off the third period, however, gave Marquette just a 10-9 lead going into the final 15 minutes of play.

Both sides went scoreless for the first 10 minutes of the final frame, but it was Max Semple who scored once again for Drexel, tying things up 10-10 with 4:32 left to play in regulation.

Neither side could find the winning goal in regulation as the contest would be decided in overtime, Marquette’s first overtime game since its first contest of the season.

In overtime, both sides had their fair share of opportunities, but nothing was to show for to break the deadlock, resulting in a second overtime.

From there it was Semple once again, who netted his fifth goal of the game for Drexel, giving the Dragons the comeback victory in dramatic fashion. Semple scored Drexel’s last three goals of the game.

Despite the loss, Marquette outshot Drexel 51-32 on the afternoon.

Marquette (2-4) will now travel to Robert Morris March 19 for another non-conference matchup. Next Saturday’s matchup against the Colonials is set for 11 a.m. CST.

This article was written by Sam Arco. He can be reached at samuel.arco@marquette.edu or on Twitter @SamArcoMU.