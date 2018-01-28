Track and Field impresses at Jack Johnson invite

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A multitude of records fell, and the women’s team came away with a couple of event victories as Marquette concluded the weekend at the Jack Johnson Invite in Minneapolis.

Allison Parker was the sole individual winner of an event for the Golden Eagles. The senior brought home a first place finish in the 800-meter race and later was part of the 4×400-meter relay team racing to a win in the end.

“To wrap it up with a nice win in the women’s 4×400 relay, which had Cassy Goodrich return with a couple really good races after dealing with a lot of injuries last year, as well as many other good performances all around, it was pretty solid weekend overall,” head coach Bert Rogers said in a team-released statement.

Senior Josh Word broke Marquette’s all time 60-meter dash record with a time of 6.87 seconds.

Maya Marion, who is a three-time BIG EAST champion in the shot put, set a new personal best with a throw of 15.23 meters. That mark is second all-time in Marquette history.

Joe Keys has already entered his name in the record books early in his Marquette career. The Freshman set a personal best in the heptathlon, while setting the schools all-time freshman record in the event.

Gemma Tedeschi earned a fifth place finish in the pole vault with a height of 3.70 meters, which is currently the best vault among the BIG EAST this season.

Senior Jason Davis earned fourth in the 400 meters, and recorded the best time for Marquette on the day in said event. The senior made the transition to the track after being a member of the soccer team this past season.

“A lot of times performances from the second weekend after break aren’t quite what we’re hoping for yet because it’s early in the season,” Rogers said. “We’re in the midst of hard training and some aches and pains tend to show up, but we had a lot of good performances.”

The team’s next competition will be Friday and Saturday at the Meyo Invitational, hosted by Notre Dame.