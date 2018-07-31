The student news site of Marquette University

New Music Monday: Graham Scott

GM Powell, Music DirectorJuly 31, 2018

Freshman in the College of Business Administration Graham Bowerman, stage name Graham Scott, joined Marquette Radio for a performance and to talk about his roots, influences and the importance of staying true to yourself.

The young performer has a lot ahead of him, and it shows even in his acoustic shows.

Graham Scott is currently in the process of writing and recording new music. He plays every instrument himself and feels that he’s getting better with each new song.

You can see the progress yourself on his Soundcloud page.

Check out his performance below:

GM Powell, Music Director
