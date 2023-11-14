MUR presents: Autumn Rhythm

Photo by Keifer Russell Autumn Rhythm took place Nov. 10 at the Annex.

Autumn Rhythm, Marquette’s fall concert, organized by Marquette Radio was held at the Annex Nov. 11. Autumn Rhythm gave anyone who attended the chance to enjoy a concert with four different artists, for free.

Previously known as “Ring It Out,” the name for the concert changes every year, to allow new Marquette Radio staff members to choose a name that represents them.

This year, the artists at Autumn Rhythm were all different distinct sound and styles ranging from rap to shoegaze to jazz. Opening the show was Lakewaves Trio, based out of Madison, Wisconsin.

Graham Marlowe, keyboardist and pianist of Lakewaves Trio, said they consider themselves somewhere between Jazz Club and a Rave style.

“I’ve always been more on the instrumental side of things and so to have kind of a high-level version of that, that doesn’t just stick to jazz standards and is more forward thinking and genre less. We could do music for soundtracks, a straightforward jazz trio gig or all original stuff which is more celestial in our case,” Marlowe said.

Having performed first, Lakewaves Trio set the scene for the rest of the night. There were chairs set up for audience members, but almost everyone was up on their feet, dancing as close to the stage as they could get.

“It was a really good show, it was very psychedelic and ambient with a mix of funk. It was really fun I enjoyed it,” Yvette Serano, a first-year in the College of Arts & Sciences, said.

Preforming next was H. Kain, a Milwaukee based rapper. H.Kain’s music is more rap adjacent, a departure from the sound and style of Lakewaves Trio. H. Kain expressed that his creativity and adaptability set him apart in the local rap scene.

“I’m different. I don’t want to sound like every other Milwaukee artist, I just want to be myself. I make stuff that’s mainstream, stuff that’s local, I can do anything. The diversity is there,” H. Kain said.

H. Kain’s stage presence brought intense energy, and his interaction with the crowd kept audience members active and engaged.

Superglue, Milwaukee based shoegaze/punk band performed third and is made up of Johnny Montanez, Aidan Valentine and Noah Sengenberger.

“As far as in Wisconsin a lot of local and DIY stuff is going crazy right now. It’s cool that we’re able to play with a bunch of other bands at a more popular venue, I guess. More people will have access to it,” Sengenberger, the band’s bassist, said.

Milwaukee remains a hub for unique and up and coming artists, whether they perform at basement venues or somewhere like the Annex.

“The scene is Milwaukee is pretty strong, I think that there’s a really good underground punk scene and a lot of good basement venues that are really doing well, as well as the rap community,” Montanez, guitarist, said.

Closing the night was Killer High Life. This was Killer High Life’s second show at Marquette, following their show at Straz Theater last May. The band that formed at Marquette also recently performed at Cactus Club.

“We’re all really excited. Some of the subject matter that we talk about and that sort of thing, we don’t really know how people are going to accept it here, but were excited to play our music for everyone,” Brennan Deshotel, vocalist and guitarist said.

Killer High Life, an indie-emo band with influence from the punk genre, are all MU students, unlike the other artists who performed. Made up of CJ Andrzejack, Sean Light White, Brennan Deshotel and Adam Belker.

“We’re going to do our music and however people react is how they react,” Sean Light White, bassist said.

There will be two more concerts brought to Marquette by the radio team this year. Radio Roulette will take place in February, which features judges and artists competing for the chance to perform at the Spring Concert which will close out the school year.

This story was written by Sofía Cortés. She can be reached at [email protected].