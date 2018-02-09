New Music Monday: Marz Lightyear
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Podcast by Alec Fischer
Last week, Milwaukee artist Marz Lightyear stopped by the Marquette Radio studios to talk about his music, as well as his influences and style. He also gave an exclusive performance of his songs “32” and “Struggle.”
The Chicago native moved to Milwaukee a few years ago and has since started to make a name for himself in our music scene with his influential lyricism and stage presence.
Marz has a show Feb. 9 at 414 Spotlight Studios in Milwaukee.
Check out the video of his performance here:
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.