The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Show of the Week: The Good, The Ad and The Ugly

Tim Haggerty, Radio PublicistDecember 12, 2017Leave a Comment

The+co-hosts+of+%22The+Good%2C+The+Ad+and+The+Ugly%2C%22+Skyler+Donachie+%28left%29%2C+Michael+Stearns+and+Joe+Cahill
The co-hosts of

The co-hosts of "The Good, The Ad and The Ugly," Skyler Donachie (left), Michael Stearns and Joe Cahill

The co-hosts of "The Good, The Ad and The Ugly," Skyler Donachie (left), Michael Stearns and Joe Cahill

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Good, The Ad and The Ugly is this week’s show of the week! The show runs Monday nights 9-10:30 P.M. and is hosted by Skyler Donachie, Joe Cahill and Michael Stearns.

The three came together to start the show this semester. They are all good friends who share a passion for advertising.

Each show gets going with a “Commercial Break” where they play a popular ad from the week. They analyze the ad and discuss elements of it based off their experience in the advertising world. Other fun segments such as “Yeah, that’s probably an ad,” “Off Brand” and “Mad Men” make up a fun 90 minutes with the three hosts.

Skyler Donachie is a senior advertising major and has been with Marquette Radio since he was a freshman. “It has been an enjoyable experience in the studio,” he said. Outside of Marquette Radio, Skyler is an intern with Anthologie Inc.

Michael Stearns is also a veteran of Marquette Radio and has worked with several different shows and hosts. Outside of the radio world, Stearns is also a senior and advertising major.

Joe Cahill, or as the guys call him, Crime Scene, is a senior at Marquette and also an advertising major.

The guys love doing their show and have great chemistry that has translated brilliantly to the airwaves. Catch the guys this Monday to hear more about The Good, The Ad and The Ugly!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Radio

PODCAST: The story behind the story of the one finger salute
PODCAST: The story behind the story of the one finger salute
Making a difference through Amnesty International
Making a difference through Amnesty International
Whitney has lots to offer at Turner Hall
Whitney has lots to offer at Turner Hall
Rachel Lindsay returns
Rachel Lindsay returns
Galantis brings high energy to The Rave
Galantis brings high energy to The Rave

Other stories filed under Shows

Show of the Week: J & V Past Three (sorta)
Show of the Week: J & V Past Three (sorta)
Show of the Week: Sports 4 Sports
Show of the Week: Sports 4 Sports
‘Dear Coward on the Moon’ writer Carol Brandt interview

Listen to the full interview here! ...

New Music Monday: Michael Stearns
New Music Monday: Michael Stearns
New Music Monday: Jake Fejes
New Music Monday: Jake Fejes
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Show of the Week: The Good, The Ad and The Ugly

    Men's Basketball

    PODCAST: The story behind the story of the one finger salute

  • Show of the Week: The Good, The Ad and The Ugly

    Featured

    Making a difference through Amnesty International

  • Show of the Week: The Good, The Ad and The Ugly

    Arts & Entertainment

    Whitney has lots to offer at Turner Hall

  • Show of the Week: The Good, The Ad and The Ugly

    Arts & Entertainment

    Rachel Lindsay returns

  • Show of the Week: The Good, The Ad and The Ugly

    Arts & Entertainment

    Galantis brings high energy to The Rave

  • Show of the Week: The Good, The Ad and The Ugly

    Artist Interview

    VOGEL: ROZES takes Milwaukee by storm

  • Show of the Week: The Good, The Ad and The Ugly

    Podcasts

    PODCAST: Women’s basketball looks to bounce back this weekend.

  • Show of the Week: The Good, The Ad and The Ugly

    Radio

    Show of the Week: J & V Past Three (sorta)

  • Show of the Week: The Good, The Ad and The Ugly

    Artist Live

    New Music Monday: Rocket Paloma

  • Show of the Week: The Good, The Ad and The Ugly

    Artist Interview

    New Music Monday: The Bang Bang