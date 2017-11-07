The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Show of the Week: Sports 4 Sports

Tim Haggerty, Radio PublicistNovember 7, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






This week’s Show of the Week is “Sports 4 Sports,” hosted by freshmen Jack Phillips and Alex Laboy. “Sports 4 Sports” is, you guessed it, a show dedicated to all things sports.

This is Phillips and Laboy’s first semester involved with Marquette Radio. Phillips is a journalism major with a digital media minor and an aspiring sports journalist. He also volunteers for MUTV’s sports show “The Golden Eagle Sports Report.” Laboy is a computer science major and sports enthusiast. Both hosts appreciate the professionalism of their show and how they can have civil debates about sports.

The guys love to engage with their audience on their show. They open their show with what they call a DCI, or Daily Cool Intro, that their audience can suggest. The DCI is typically a call to a famous sports play. While the duo talks about all sports, they love focusing in on football and baseball. Phillips is from the Chicago area while Laboy is from the Milwaukee area, so there is some rivalry between their respective teams.

Listen to “Sports 4 Sports” on Marquette Radio every Tuesday night from 4:30-6:00, and follow them on Twitter @sports_4_sports.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Radio

Show of the Week: ‘Plus One’
Show of the Week: ‘Plus One’
Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie electrify Riverside Theater with sounds of the ’70s
Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie electrify Riverside Theater with sounds of the ’70s
PODCAST: Women’s basketball prepares for start of season with high expectations
PODCAST: Women’s basketball prepares for start of season with high expectations
Postmodern Jukebox to visit Riverside Theater
Postmodern Jukebox to visit Riverside Theater
PODCAST: Men’s and women’s soccer approach end of respective seasons.
PODCAST: Men’s and women’s soccer approach end of respective seasons.

Other stories filed under Shows

‘Dear Coward on the Moon’ writer Carol Brandt interview

Listen to the full interview here! ...

New Music Monday: Michael Stearns
New Music Monday: Michael Stearns
New Music Monday: Jake Fejes
New Music Monday: Jake Fejes
MUR Show of the Week: We Didn’t Watch This Movie
MUR Show of the Week: We Didn’t Watch This Movie
Marquette Radio’s featured Show-of-the-Week: Curtain Call
Marquette Radio’s featured Show-of-the-Week: Curtain Call
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Show of the Week: Sports 4 Sports

    Radio

    Show of the Week: ‘Plus One’

  • Show of the Week: Sports 4 Sports

    Arts & Entertainment

    Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie electrify Riverside Theater with sounds of the ’70s

  • Show of the Week: Sports 4 Sports

    Podcasts

    PODCAST: Women’s basketball prepares for start of season with high expectations

  • Show of the Week: Sports 4 Sports

    Artist Interview

    Postmodern Jukebox to visit Riverside Theater

  • Show of the Week: Sports 4 Sports

    Men's Soccer

    PODCAST: Men’s and women’s soccer approach end of respective seasons.

  • Show of the Week: Sports 4 Sports

    Arts & Entertainment

    Alt-J hits hard at Riverside

  • Show of the Week: Sports 4 Sports

    Artist Live

    Girlpool brings it in Milwaukee

  • Show of the Week: Sports 4 Sports

    Artist Interview

    Widespread Panic is ‘music in your face’

  • Show of the Week: Sports 4 Sports

    Artist Interview

    Girlpool talks new album, touring

  • Show of the Week: Sports 4 Sports

    Arts & Entertainment

    PERALES: Jhene Aiko sets herself apart with ‘Trip’