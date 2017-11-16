The student news site of Marquette University

Show of the Week: J & V Past Three (sorta)

Kennedy Perkins, Radio Assistant PublicistNovember 16, 2017Leave a Comment

If you are looking for a place where you can discuss your late night thoughts and listen to relaxing music, this week’s Show of the Week has got you covered. J & V Past Three (sorta) is hosted by best friends, Jake LaFleur and Victoria Houle. The friendship began the weekend prior to the first week of classes when the two had a great conversation at 1 a.m. outside of the Joan of Arc Chapel. The idea behind the show is to mimic how the two met and turn the topics we all think about alone past 3 a.m. into an open conversation with close friends.

In terms of music, Jake and Victoria both have a diverse music taste. Each week there is a new theme to the music they play. For example, one of their themes was 80s music because of its ability to put you in a good mood and get you dancing. The music played on the show ranges from classic jams to relaxing music that breaks up the heavy topics that are discussed. Take a listen to their playlist below.

Jake and Victoria want to continue to increase their show’s presence on campus and plan to host charity events and other projects. Tune into J & V Past Three (sorta) every Thursday at 9 p.m. LIVE on Marquette Radio.

You can catch these two on Instagram: @dayswithvic and @jakelafleur_ make sure to keep a look out for a J&V Past Three (sorta) page coming soon!

