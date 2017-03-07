Think Tank Episode 3
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The newbies at MUTV Entertainment have their first real opportunity to make a splash. How will they handle the pressure?
Michael Hendricks, Director • March 7, 2017 • Leave a Comment
The newbies at MUTV Entertainment have their first real opportunity to make a splash. How will they handle the pressure?
Other stories filed under Entertainment
The student news site of Marquette University
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.