Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – National Marquette Day

Jack Goods and Grant Becker discuss Saturday’s National Marquette game against Xavier, what it would mean for the Golden Eagles to not make the tournament and how the BIG EAST adding UConn would change the conference. You can follow them on Twitter at @GoodsOnSports and @GBeck10.