Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – National Marquette Day
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Jack Goods and Grant Becker discuss Saturday’s National Marquette game against Xavier, what it would mean for the Golden Eagles to not make the tournament and how the BIG EAST adding UConn would change the conference. You can follow them on Twitter at @GoodsOnSports and @GBeck10.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.