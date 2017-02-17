The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – National Marquette Day

Jack Goods and Grant Becker • February 17, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story







Jack Goods and Grant Becker discuss Saturday’s National Marquette game against Xavier, what it would mean for the Golden Eagles to not make the tournament and how the BIG EAST adding UConn would change the conference. You can follow them on Twitter at @GoodsOnSports and @GBeck10.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Podcasts

Marquette Wire Basketball Hour: Is Marquette still a tournament team?
Marquette Wire Basketball Hour: Is Marquette still a tournament team?
Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – Is Marquette good? Plus Michigan preview
Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – Is Marquette good? Plus Michigan preview
Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – Marquette Madness Preview
Marquette Wire Basketball Hour – Marquette Madness Preview
Podcast: Columnists Hughes, McCarthy discuss presidential debate
Podcast: Columnists Hughes, McCarthy discuss presidential debate
Marquette Wire Basketball Hour: Henry Ellenson NBA Draft preview
Marquette Wire Basketball Hour: Henry Ellenson NBA Draft preview

Other stories filed under Radio

Silent Disco Premieres on MU’s Campus
Silent Disco Premieres on MU’s Campus
New Music Monday (on Wednesday): The Hill
New Music Monday (on Wednesday): The Hill
GRAMMYs 2017 Recap
GRAMMYs 2017 Recap
Noname’s hopeful hip-hop realism shines at Miramar
Noname’s hopeful hip-hop realism shines at Miramar
The Onion founder on satire, politics, journalism in age of Trump
The Onion founder on satire, politics, journalism in age of Trump