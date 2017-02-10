The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire Basketball Hour: Is Marquette still a tournament team?

Jack Goods and Grant Becker • February 10, 2017Leave a Comment

After losses to Providence, St. John’s and Butler people are questioning whether Marquette is truly bound for the NCAA Tournament? Jack Goods and Grant Becker discuss how worry will decrease when you look at brackets and the bubble, as well as break down the DePaul and Butler games from this week. You can follow them on Twitter at @GoodsOnSports and @GBeck10.

